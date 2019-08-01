In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday. July 31
4:21 p.m.: A caller reported a white cabin cruiser had broken away from its mooring and was adrift in the Annisquam River about a quarter-mile from the Annisquam Lighthouse. The harbormaster was notified.
Tuesday, July 30
12:33 p.m.: A woman walked into the station to give police two counterfeit $100 bills she found while out on a morning run. She told police the bills were on the ground on St. Louis Avenue. They were obviously fake because Chinese symbols were printed on the bills that mare not found on U.S. currency.
12:09 p.m.: Police assisted with traffic as firefighters put out a brush fire on the traffic island at Gloucester Avenue and Washington Street.
7:57 a.m.: A caller reported a refrigerator with its door attached was on Mount Vernon Street. Police said it looked like it had been dumped and called Public Works to pick it up.
Medical emergencies: The rescue squad responded and rendered services to individuals at Sheedy Park on Pleaseant Street at 12:16 a.m., Summer Street at 3:53 a.m., Good Harbor Beach concession stand at 12:26 p.m., Washington Street at 3:12 p.m., and Ivy Court at 4:02 p.m. It also transported by ambulance to the hospital individuals from Heights of Cape Ann at 4:58 a.m., Harold Avenue at 11:13 a.m.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, July 31
10:49 p.m.: Medical emergency on Old Penzance Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
9:16 p.m.: Lift assist on Douglas Drive.
8:47 p.m.: Medical emergency on Briarstone Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
7:52 p.m.: Medical emergency on Hale Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
6:39 p.m.: Firefighters deactivated a car alarm coming from an unattended parked car on Granite Street.
5:47 p.m.: A Kitefield Road resident suspected their house had been broken into. Officers searched the house and found nothing broken or missing.
4:48 p.m.: Report of a power outage and downed wires on Gott Avenue. The DPW was notified to fix the wires in the morning.
4:02 p.m.: Medical emergency on Hale Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
10:20 a.m.: A person reported they lost their walking stick on Thatcher Road. At the time of publication, nobody has brought the stick into police custody.
7:15 a.m.: A driver on Thatcher Road received a verbal warning for speeding.
7:11 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Aug. 1
Traffic stops: Officers made several, issuing verbal or written warnings for violations, around town over the evening into the night.
7:44 p.m.: A caller reported a manhole cover on Western Avenue was a traffic hazard. Public Works was notified to fix the problem.
4:56 p.m.: A Lebaron Road resident made a 911 call in error.
4:30 p.m.: A caller expressed worry about a boater making his way in on the Essex River, near Water Street, during the rainstorm at the time. The harbormaster headed out, but the boater arrived at the landing safely.
1:26 p.m.: A burglar alarm activated at a Belcher Street home. It was set off in error.
12:41 p.m.: The rescue squad answered a medical aid call on Southern Avenue. A female was treated at the scene, but refused ambulance transport to a hospital.
9:44 a.m.: A complaint about vehicles parked on Conomo Point was lodged. The vehicles were moved after police spoke to the drivers.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, July 31
11:25 p.m.: Report of a fox that was hit and killed on Bridge Street. State Highway was notified to remove the carcass.
10:44 p.m.: Carbon monoxide alarm on Crooked Lane. The Fire Department was dispatched and found no readings.
6:01 p.m.: Report of a small appliance fire caused by food cooking on Elm Street. The Fire Department extinguished the fire and the residence was ventilated.
4:23 p.m.: Carbon monoxide alarm on Woodholm Road. The Fire Department was dispatched and found no readings.
4:17 p.m.: After the storm caused a power outage at The Plains, an ambulance was called to assist a resident with their electronically powered oxygen supply tank.
4:09 p.m.: Fire alarm on Ashland Avenue. The Fire Department was dispatched and found all was in order.
10:42 a.m.: Two-car accident on Route 128 southbound. The crash was reportedly caused by debris in the roadway. No injuries were reported. Both cars suffered minor damage. A crash report was filed.
6:20 a.m.: Carbon monoxide alarm on Andrews Avenue. The Fire Department was dispatched and found no readings.
