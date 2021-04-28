In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, April 27
5:33 p.m.: A woman from Washington Street reported her daughter missing. The girl was said to have long, dark straight hair and to be wearing a gray sweatshirt.
Hypodermic needles were disposed of safely after two were retrieved at the beginning of the trail at Stoney Cove at 12:55 p.m., and one was retrieved near Gloucester Rental Center, 32 Maplewood Ave., at 3:14 p.m.
1 p.m.: Thomas Greenan, 29, of 18 Addison St. was arrested by the Blackburn Rotary on on default warrant for three charges of failing to appear in court. Police were dispatched to the area of Blackburn Circle for a report of a tent in the woods near the reservoir that was visible from the roadway. An officer found two tents approximately 100 yards off of Blackburn Circle. They also observed two men near the tents, one of which was identified as Grennan.
10 a.m.: Ismael Yomarky Medina, 23, of Boston was arrested on Columbia Street on a straight arrest warrant. Police conducting surveillance on Columbia Street recognized amna and confirmed that it was Medina. Police explained to him that there was an active warrant for his arrest stemming form an incident involving Medina and his girlfriend, where he was charged with domestic assault and battery and unarmed robbery.
6:06 a.m.: A man came to the lobby of the police department to report that a dog that appears to be lost was by his house on Allen Street. The dog was described as a white chow with no tags.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, April 27
8:36 p.m.: The MBTA was notified to fix a broken train gate on Main Street.
5:39 p.m.: Medical emergency on Granite Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
2:55 p.m.: A driver on Mt. Pleasant Street received a verbal warning for a one-way violation.
2:39 p.m.: A driver on Mt. Pleasant Street received a written warning for a stop sign violation.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, April 27
9 and 8:24 p.m.: Two drivers on Summer Street and Route 128 northbound received verbal warnings for marked lanes violations.
12:09 p.m.: Report filed regarding a car hitting a deer on School Street.
7:02 a.m.: A driver reportedly hit and damaged a light pole on Norwood Avenue. Public Works and National Grid were notified to fix the pole. No citations were issued to the driver.
ESSEX
Tuesday, April 27
9:31 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a written warning for speeding.
9:17 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning. It is unclear at this time what the warning was for.
8:55 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a verbal warning having defective equipment and an expired inspection sticker.
6:31 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a citation for speeding.
5:56 p.m.: A driver on Martin Street received a verbal warning for having an expired inspection sticker and improper display of a license plate.
5:51 p.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a citation for speeding.
5:12 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a verbal warning for improper placement of a license plate.
10:36 a.m.: A verbal warning on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for a hands-free driving violation.
8:56 a.m.: Comcast was notified of downed electrical wires on Eastern Avenue.