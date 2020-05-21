In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:

GLOUCESTER

Wednesday, May 20 

3:25 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved from Spring Street and disposed of safely. 

3:03 p.m.: Randell Alvin Begay, 34, of New Mexico was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of liquor — a third offense, and being in possession of an open container of alcohol in the car. 

 

11:22 a.m.: A suspicious person was reported at the YMCA Rooming House and Community Center on Middle Street. 

ROCKPORT

Wednesday, May 20

 

4:37 p.m.: Lift assist on Curtis Street. 

11:27 a.m.: A Granite Street resident reported receiving a scam phone call. No personal information was given to the scammer.  

MANCHESTER

Wednesday, May 20

8:51 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Beach Street was ticketed. 

 

8:36 p.m.: A group of people on Lobster Cove Beach were asked to extinguish the small campfire they started and leave the area. 

8:52 a.m.: Medical emergency on Old Essex Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

ESSEX

Wednesday, May 20

8:35 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation. 

8:06 p.m.: A driver was given a verbal warning for speeding during a traffic stop at he corner of Southern and Apple streets. 

6:49 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a verbal warning for tailgating. 

