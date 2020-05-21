In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, May 20
3:25 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved from Spring Street and disposed of safely.
3:03 p.m.: Randell Alvin Begay, 34, of New Mexico was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of liquor — a third offense, and being in possession of an open container of alcohol in the car.
11:22 a.m.: A suspicious person was reported at the YMCA Rooming House and Community Center on Middle Street.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, May 20
4:37 p.m.: Lift assist on Curtis Street.
11:27 a.m.: A Granite Street resident reported receiving a scam phone call. No personal information was given to the scammer.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, May 20
8:51 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Beach Street was ticketed.
8:36 p.m.: A group of people on Lobster Cove Beach were asked to extinguish the small campfire they started and leave the area.
8:52 a.m.: Medical emergency on Old Essex Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Wednesday, May 20
8:35 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
8:06 p.m.: A driver was given a verbal warning for speeding during a traffic stop at he corner of Southern and Apple streets.
6:49 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a verbal warning for tailgating.