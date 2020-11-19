In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Nov. 19
9 p.m.: A caller reported a scam, where she received a phone call from an individual who she believed to be her husband's grandson. The person claiming to be her husband's grandson stated he was in a car accident and was arrested for reckless driving. Due to the arrest, he needed money to get bail. He requested $10,000 to pay the bail. She wired money to a bank account that was given to her. She later found out that this was a scam when she was able to contact her husband's real grandson.
3:22 p.m.: A larceny was reported at Meineke Auto Service at 168 Eastern Ave.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Nov. 18
9:13 p.m.: Medical emergency on Dean Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
2:37 p.m.: Officers assisted a Hayfield Way resident who reported a false unemployment claim was filed under his name.
7:11 a.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. Services were rendered on site.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Nov. 18
9:48 p.m.: Report of a civil matter regarding a landlord on Boardman Avenue locking out tenants.
2:06 p.m.: Report of a civil matter regarding a property dispute on Norwood Avenue.
10:50 a.m.: Firefighters extinguished a trash fire on Beach Street.
10:14 a.m.: Officers assisted a Woodholm Road resident who reported a false unemployment claim was filed under their name.
8:35 a.m.: A Norwood Avenue resident reported his car had been broken into on Monday. The matter is under investigation.
6:30 a.m.: Report of a customer not paying for an order at Dunkin Donuts on Beach Street. Officers spoke with the customer, who was told he were not allowed to come back to the location.
5 p.m.: A Beach Street resident reported hearing a possible animal in the house. Officers spoke with the resident and found no animal found in the house.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Nov. 18
9:50 p.m.: A driver on Story Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
7:29 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a citation for speeding.
6:29 p.m.: Report of a two-car accident on Main Street. No injuries were reported. One car was towed from the scene.
4:48 p.m.: Gloucester Police requested officers contact a County Road resident regarding an incident in the city.
12:53 p.m.: Officers assisted a Lufkin Street resident who reported a false unemployment claim was filed under his name.