In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Sunday, Feb. 14
10:36 p.m.: Report of a civil dispute regarding property on Long Beach.
2:11 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Long Branch Avenue was ticketed.
Saturday, Feb. 13
6:07 p.m.: A pair of keys found on Back Beach were submitted into police custody.
5:08 p.m.: An MBTA bus parked at Station Square reportedly had "Call The Police" lit up on its back LED panel. The bus driver told reponding officers the bus' emergency call button had been pressed accidentally. No further action was taken.
1:20 p.m.: Medical emergency on South Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
7:19 a.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. Services were rendered on site.
Friday, Feb. 12
5:48 and 6:28 p.m.: Two medical emergencies reported on Curtis Street. Ambulance services were refused both times.
3:29 p.m.: Report of a social security scam call on Sandy Bay Terrace. Personal information was reportedly given out to the scammer.
1:40 p.m.: Report of a minor two-car crash on Marshall Street. No injuries were reported. The damage caused by the crash is unknown at this time.
12:03 a.m.: Medical emergency on Dean Road. Services were rendered on site.
8:30 a.m.: Officers assisted a person on Main Street that was locked out of his or her car.
8:25 a.m.: An officer reported side-swiping a snow bank in their cruiser. The cruiser reportedly did not sustain any damage.
12:48 a.m.: Medical emergency on Atlantic Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
MANCHESTER
Friday, Feb. 12
6:49 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a written warning for speeding.
4:08 p.m.: Medical emergency at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. The person refused ambulance services.
7:33 a.m.: Lift assist at The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Monday, Feb. 15
12:19 a.m.: Report of a truck hitting a deer on Western Avenue. No injuries were reported. The truck reportedly received front end damage.
Sunday, Feb. 14
7:49 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding. The car was towed as its battery reportedly died during the traffic stop.
6:13 p.m.: Wenham Police asked officers to speak with a vehicle owner believed to be living in Essex who was reportedly involved in a car accident. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle owner in question.
11:45 a.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a verbal warning for an inspection sticker violation.