In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, Jan. 11
4:48 p.m.: A caller reported possible illegal dumping on Keystone Road.
2:55 p.m.: A man came into the station to report a lockbox was taken from his vehicle, which was parked on Mansfield Street. He explained that the last time he saw this item was the morning before. He stated that he may have left his doors unlocked because there were numerous prescriptions in the box that he needs on a daily basis.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Jan. 12
3:54 a.m.: Medical emergency on Quarry Ridge Lane. The person refused ambulance services.
Building and area checks throughout town during the morning.
Monday, Jan. 11
5:02 p.m.: A Summit Avenue resident reported receiving a scam email. No personal information was given to the scammer.
2:57 p.m.: A Granite Street resident reported receiving a package he or she did not order, despite it being addressed to the home. The person reportedly disposed of the package.
1:56 and 12:12 p.m.: Medical emergencies on Millbrook Park and Kitefield Road. Both were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
11:46 a.m.: A Curtis Street resident reported receiving a scam email. No personal information was given to the scammer.
10:03 a.m.: Min beat walk conducted on Jerden's Lane.
8:06 a.m.: Wellness checks done. No action required.
Building and area checks throughout town throughout the day.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Jan. 12
8:52 a.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a written warning for speeding.
Monday, Jan. 11
Traffic stops: Between 4:30 and 10:30 p.m., six drivers on School, Pleasant and Forest streets received written warnings for violating various traffic laws. Four were cited for speeding, one was cited for a lights violation and one was cited for a stop sign violation.
7:53 p.m.: Medical emergency on Butler Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
2:09 p.m.: Officers assisted a Harbor Street resident who reported being victim of a computer crime.
12:13 p.m.: A person reported losing keys in Gordon Woods and that he or she were leaving the car parked there.
11:33 a.m.: Report of a missing person on Newport Park. The person was located and transported by ambulance to a hospital.
9:17 a.m.: Report of an elevator alarm sounding on Boardman Avenue. The building was ventilated after firefighters found light smoke inside. No further action was taken.
ESSEX
Monday, Jan. 11
10:47 p.m.: Report of credit card fraud on Martin Street.
8:03 a.m.: Report of a person damaging a plastic pole at the U.S. Post Office on Martin Street. Officers spoke with the person who caused the minor damage and no citations were issued.