In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:

MANCHESTER

Sunday, April 18

5:39, 5:20, 5:09 and 4:59 p.m.: Two drivers on Pine Street, one driver near Pleasant Grove Cemetery and another driver on Route 128 northbound received written warnings for speeding. 

4:29 p.m.: Medical emergency on Summer Street. The person refused ambulance services. 

Saturday, April 17

8:17 p.m.: Medical emergency on Lincoln Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

4:18 p.m.: The harbormaster was notified of a washed-up mooring ball on Singing Beach. 

Friday, April 16

5:27 p.m.: A Plum Hill Road resident reported receiving a scam call. 

3:44 p.m.: A broken iPhone found on Central Street was submitted into police custody. 

2:40 p.m.: Mass Highway removed a tree from the roadway on Hale Street.  

12:48 a.m.: Medical emergency on Norton's Point. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

11:47 a.m.: A Public Works crew removed downed electrical wires on Skytop Drive. 

11:38 a.m.: A driver on School Street received a written warning for speeding.  

10:49 a.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a written warning for having defective equipment.  

8:45 a.m.: Medical emergency on Lincoln Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

ESSEX

Sunday, April 18

6:06 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding. 

Saturday, April 17

11:15 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pond Street. The person refused ambulance services. 

11 p.m.: Medical emergency on Landing Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

10:15 p.m.: Officers removed a dead animal from the roadway on Eastern Avenue. 

9:12 and 8:17 a.m.: Public Works was notified of a sewer alarm on John Wise Avenue and another on Dodge Street. 

7:48 and 3:42 a.m.: Medical emergencies on Chebacco Terrace and Gregory Island Road. Both individuals were transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

12:22 a.m.: Public Works was notified of a sewer alarm on Dodge Street. 

Friday, April 16

6:43 p.m.: Public Works was notified of a sewer alarm on John Wise Avenue. 

1:15 p.m.: Comcast was notified of low-hanging cable wires on Eastern Avenue. 

12:55 a.m.: National Grid was notified of downed electrical wires on Apple Street. 

 

 

