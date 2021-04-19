In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
MANCHESTER
Sunday, April 18
5:39, 5:20, 5:09 and 4:59 p.m.: Two drivers on Pine Street, one driver near Pleasant Grove Cemetery and another driver on Route 128 northbound received written warnings for speeding.
4:29 p.m.: Medical emergency on Summer Street. The person refused ambulance services.
Saturday, April 17
8:17 p.m.: Medical emergency on Lincoln Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
4:18 p.m.: The harbormaster was notified of a washed-up mooring ball on Singing Beach.
Friday, April 16
5:27 p.m.: A Plum Hill Road resident reported receiving a scam call.
3:44 p.m.: A broken iPhone found on Central Street was submitted into police custody.
2:40 p.m.: Mass Highway removed a tree from the roadway on Hale Street.
12:48 a.m.: Medical emergency on Norton's Point. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
11:47 a.m.: A Public Works crew removed downed electrical wires on Skytop Drive.
11:38 a.m.: A driver on School Street received a written warning for speeding.
10:49 a.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a written warning for having defective equipment.
8:45 a.m.: Medical emergency on Lincoln Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Sunday, April 18
6:06 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
Saturday, April 17
11:15 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pond Street. The person refused ambulance services.
11 p.m.: Medical emergency on Landing Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
10:15 p.m.: Officers removed a dead animal from the roadway on Eastern Avenue.
9:12 and 8:17 a.m.: Public Works was notified of a sewer alarm on John Wise Avenue and another on Dodge Street.
7:48 and 3:42 a.m.: Medical emergencies on Chebacco Terrace and Gregory Island Road. Both individuals were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
12:22 a.m.: Public Works was notified of a sewer alarm on Dodge Street.
Friday, April 16
6:43 p.m.: Public Works was notified of a sewer alarm on John Wise Avenue.
1:15 p.m.: Comcast was notified of low-hanging cable wires on Eastern Avenue.
12:55 a.m.: National Grid was notified of downed electrical wires on Apple Street.