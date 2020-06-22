In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, June 21
11:43 p.m.: A person that had left to walk home from the Gloucester High School gathering at O'Maley Innovation Middle School on Sunday at 9 p.m. was reported to not have returned home. The mother will come to the station if he does not return home soon. Police searched O'Maley, Cherry Street, Washington Street and the surrounding streets to Bennett Street. While the mother was filling out a missing person form at the police station, the allegedly missing person was found at Bennett Street.
5:19 p.m.: A man was reported on Hough Avenue using a public address system to promote his agenda. Street supervisor and area cruiser was dispatched.
1:27 p.m.: A small group on Good Harbor Beach attempted to walk through the parking lot with multiple cases of alcohol. Police informed the group that alcohol could not brought onto the beach and they either had to turn around or give up the alcohol. They voluntarily gave up the alcohol and police disposed of it.
Saturday, June 20
9:30 p.m.: Fireworks were reported in the vicinity of Kirk Road.
8:18 p.m.: A caller from Atlantic Street reported sometime between 8:05 a.m. and 3:20 p.m. someone "keyed" his motor vehicle while parked in the second row of parking. There were no witnesses nor suspects at the time of the report.
1:52 p.m.: A vehicle with two parties on the sidewalk of Nautilus Road were reportedly filming activity in the creek. The caller was concerned that children were being videotaped.
12:48 p.m.: A person from 201 Heights at Cape Ann walked into the lobby of the police station to report Facebook harassment.
9:54 a.m.: A hurt raccoon, possibly hit by a car, was reported in a fenced yard on Duley Street.
8:05 a.m.: Police were dispatched to 70 Washington St. for a report of vandalism. Upon arrival, police spoke with the reporting party who said that sometime between midnight and 8 a.m. someone had shattered the rear glass of his rental vehicle. He had not seen or heard anything. Upon further investigation, police observed that someone hit the vehicle with a metal object in the rear driver's side corner of the glass, causing it to shatter along with two rusted scratches.
7:18 a.m.: A woman reported that she could hear fireworks around 9 p.m. the night before and every night near her house at the intersection of Cherry and Washington streets.
7:01 a.m.: A woman reported that a turtle near the vicinity of 14 Prospect Terrace was in distress and trying to get cool. Police informed the caller that the animal was digging to lay eggs.
6:43 a.m.: A sick raccoon was reported at 1 Duley St.
4:59 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was recovered in the lobby trash bin of the Dunkin Donuts at 130 Washington St. and disposed of safely.
ROCKPORT
Sunday, June 21
11:42 p.m.: Medical emergency on Granite Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
7:17 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of children swimming in Carlson's Quarry.
5:14 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Main Street was tagged.
4:16 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a wild animal stuck in a Kitefield Road resident's car.
12:46 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Marmion Way was tagged.
9:09 a.m.: Medical emergency on Bearskin Neck. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
2:34 a.m.: Noise complaint on Marbee Road. Officers at the scene reported the noise was coming from a group of animals scourging through a trash can.
Saturday, June 20
7:03 p.m.: Medical emergency on Bearskin Neck. The person refused ambulance services.
5:53 p.m.: Michael Maria, 56, of Rockport, was arrested on Railroad Avenue on charges of operating under the influence of liquor; possession of an open container of alcohol in his car; failure to keep in the right lane; negligent operation; refusing to produce his license, registration or license plate; and resisting arrest. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Gloucester District Court in July, according to the Rockport Police Department.
5:31 p.m.: Medical emergency on Seaview Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
11:37, 11:35 and 11:14 a.m.: Three illegally parked cars on South Street, Penzance Road and Seaview Street were ticketed.
9:15 a.m.: Medical emergency on Granite Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
4:40 a.m.: A driver on Sandy Bay Terrace received a verbal warning for having an obstructed licence plate.
2:05 a.m.: Medical emergency on Driftwood Way. The person refused ambulance services.
Building and area checks around town throughout the day.
Friday, June 19
5:52 p.m.: Medical emergency on Penzance Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
5:34 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Penzance Road was tagged.
5:08 p.m.: A person reported a group of people riding dirt bikes tore up a field on Jerden's Lane. Officers at the scene were unable to find the dirt-bike riders.
4:55 p.m.: A King Street resident reported his car's window had been broken. Officers at the scene believed the window broke due to pressure from the hot weather as it already had a large crack in it.
4:25 and 3:22 p.m.: Two illegally parked cars on Main Street and South Street were tagged.
1:55 p.m.: Medical emergency on Beach Street. The person refused ambulance services.
Building and area checks around town throughout the day.
ESSEX
Monday, June 22
Building and area checks around town throughout the morning.
Sunday, June 21
Parking complaints were lodged about cars on Conomo Point Road and Sumac Drive at 9:13 a.m., Island Road at 9:29 a.m. and 2:41 p.m., Essex municipal lot at 1:34 p.m., Conomo Point Road at 4:43 p.m., and Eastern Avenue at 2:59 and 4:51p.m. No action was needed in two instances, one driver was spoken to and the rest were issued citations.
12:37 p.m.: A person came into the station to report a dog bite. At the time of publication, police had yet to file a report on the incident.
Traffic stops were made on Conomo Point Road at 9:41 a.m., Southern Avenue and Southern Heights at 11:10 a.m., Southern Avenue at noon, and Conomo Point Road and Beach Circle at 12:15 p.m. One driver was issued a written warning, the others received a verbal waring.
10:52 a.m.: Utility request on Cogswell Court. Notification made.
Building and area checks around town throughout the day.