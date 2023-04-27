In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, April 269:03 p.m.: A report was made about lost and found property at a Hodgkins Road address.
Traffic stops were made on Thatcher Road at 3 and 5:59 p.m. The first driver received a verbal warning while the second was issued a written warning.
12:53 p.m.: A complaint about noise at a Sandy Bay Terrace address was lodged.
12:06 p.m.: A report was made about a motor vehicle illegally parked on High Street.
9:55 a.m.: A wellness check was conducted on Main Street.
9:01 a.m.: A medical emergency transport was conducted from Whale Cove Road.
Tuesday, April 25
10:38 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Mt. Pleasant Street, a verbal warning was issued.
8:11 p.m.: A report was made about the erratic operation of a motor vehicle on Main Street.
7:15 p.m.: A report was made about road conditions at T Wharf.
4:19 p.m.: Medical emergency ambulance service was refused at a Station Square address.
1:49 p.m.: A report was made about a motor vehicle lockout on Norwood Avenue.
10:14 a.m.: A report was made about alleged larceny/forgery/fraud at a High Street address.
9:59 a.m.: A wellness check was conducted on Main Street.