In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Feb. 13
9:36 p.m.: A caller at the YMCA Rooming House and Community Center of 67 Middle St. reported a disturbance in the common room. Police reported at 9:53 p.m. that the person causing the disturbance was settled down and instructed to contact management with his complaint.
7:26 p.m.: A caller at 7-Eleven at 48 Maplewood Ave. reported a group in front of the store refusing to leave.
7:23 p.m.: A caller on Parker Street reported a suspicious white Ram truck. Police found no problems.
5:01 p.m.: A caller from Sunbanque at 156 Prospect St. reported an unwelcome guest.
2:45 p.m.: A woman came to the police station lobby to report her car stolen. She told police that approximately two weeks ago she had let a woman by the name of Teresa at the Action Inc. shelter borrow her 2006 Toyota Scion and it has not been returned. She has not been able to get in contact with Teresa since she let her borrow it.
1:16 p.m.: A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported at the intersection of Washington Street and Riverside Avenue. One driver reported that he was heading south on Washington Street when another pulled out in front of him. He explained that he had tried to go in to the opposite lane to avoid striking the other car. The entire right side of the first driver's car was damaged and the second care had heavy damage to the front right side. The second driver's car airbags were deployed upon impact with the first car. All parties involved signed a refusal of ambulance services.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Feb. 13
10:52 p.m.: Medical emergency on South Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
9:17 p.m.: A driver on the corner of Main Street and Tarr's Lane received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
7:18 p.m.: Medical emergency on Clark Avenue. The person refused ambulance services.
6:07 p.m.: A driver on the corner of Thatcher Road and Frank Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
3:20 p.m.: A Broadway resident reportedly fell for a phone scam. Officers advised the person to contact his or her credit card company and the U.S. Social Security Administration about the possible compromise.
7:33 a.m.: A Public Works employee reported downed wires on Green Street. The wires were coiled up and put to the side of the road and National Grid was notified.
6:50 a.m.: Richard Massey III, 27, of Rockport, was arrested on Main Street on a charge of driving with a suspended license, a subsequent offense, and not having an inspection sticker.
6:49 a.m.: Lifeline activation on Railroad Avenue. The person refused ambulance services.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Feb. 13
9:39 p.m.: A driver on Old Essex Road received a verbal warning for having an expired registration. The driver was able to renew the registration by phone online before being dismissed by the officer.
10:48 a.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
5:22 a.m.: Report of a suspicious noise outside a Raymond Street home. It was later discovered the sound was from snow falling off the roof of the house. No further action was taken.
ESSEX
Friday, Feb. 14
5:36 a.m.: Medical emergency on Addison Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:54 a.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a criminal application for unlicensed operation, possession of a false Registry of Motor Vehicles document and speeding.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Traffic stops: Six drivers received verbal warnings for violating various traffic laws between 1:49 to 9:20 p.m.
5:05 p.m.: A person came to the station to report fraud. The matter is under investigation.
11:33 a.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a citation for not clearing the car's windshield of snow.
7:55 a.m.: Medical emergency on Martin Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.