MANCHESTER

Wednesday, April 12

4:36 p.m.: A 911 call from a Woodholm Road address was reportedly confirmed as an accidental call.

3:01 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Summer Street, a verbal warning was issued for failure to display registration information.

1:12 p.m.:During a motor vehicle stop on Lincoln Street, a driver was given a verbal warning about speeding.

ROCKPORT

Wednesday, April 12

Wellness checks were conducted at a Main Street address at 9:56 a.m., a Broadway at 10:07 a.m., Wharf Road address at 5:04 p.m., and a High Street address at 6:06 p.m.

1:24 p.m.: A report was made about a motor vehicle lockout on StoneBarn Lane.

10:22 a.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a Tarrs Lane West address.

GLOUCESTER

Sunday, April 2

1:22 p.m.: Police transferred a call from Maplewood Avenue to the Fire Department.

12:22 p.m.: A person came to the police station to report identity fraud through a small business loan.

8:38 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Riggs Street.

Saturday, April 1

5:52 p.m.: An unwelcome guest was reported on Amero Court.

4:50 p.m.: Multiple callers reported a crash with entrapment on Route 128 north before Eastern Avenue. The Gloucester Fire Department and State Police were notified. The driver refused treatment.

4:26 p.m.: A possible assault and unwanted guest was reported on Myrtle Square. The report describes a dispute as the guest was moving out.

4:11 p.m.: A resident reported a smell of gas in her apartment. The call was transferred to the Gloucester Fire Department.

10:30 a.m.: Larceny was reported on Gould Court.

10:17 a.m.: Larceny was reported on Stanwood Avenue. A resident reported that during the night, someone stole his motorcycle from the front yard. The red and white 1999 CR125 was valued at $500. Police searched the area but did not find the bike.

3:18 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Riggs Street.

Friday, March 31

7:04 p.m.: Police took a report of a past assault on Pleasant Street.

Crashes with property damage only were reported on Washington Street at 2:38 a.m. and Eastern Avenue at 1:03 p.m.

9:01 a.m.: A report of shoplifting at Walgreens on Main Street was under investigation. Police got a description of a man with a maroon hoodie in his mid-40s who was reportedly shoplifting and was told to leave the store and would not do so. The man was taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital.

1:18 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Railroad Avenue.

Thursday, March 30

11:32 p.m.: The Fire Department was assisted with a call on Eastern Avenue.

11:04 p.m.: A man called 911 to make a threat against the guards at Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street.

7:23 p.m.: A city ordinance violation was reported to police.

6:48 p.m.: A man checking mailboxes was reported on Millett Street.

5:46 p.m.: As a result of a 911 call from Millett Street, police planned to file a charge of defacing property against a 26-year-old Gloucester man.

4:01 p.m.: A report of an assault on Gloucester Crossing Road was under investigation.

1:27 p.m.: A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested on a straight arrest warrant.

12:18 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Larose Avenue.

11:32 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Gloucester Crossing Road.

Harassment: Police took two reports of harassment at 10:29 and 10:57 a.m.

7:17 a.m.: A past breaking and entering was reported at Cape Ann’s Marina Resort on Essex Avenue.

6:18 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Rockport Road.

Wednesday, March 29

4:32 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved from the former Papa Gino’s lot on Main Street and disposed of safely.

2:13 p.m.: Harassment was reported on Quarry Street.

11:06 a.m.: A 28-year-old Beverly man was arrested on charges of distribution of a Class B drug after a motor-vehicle stop on Pine Street.

10:19 a.m.: A 41-year-old Gloucester resident was arrested on Spring Street on a default warrant for failing to appear in court.

10:17 a.m.: After a motor-vehicle stop on Washington Street and Centennial Avenue, police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 19-year-old Roxbury man charging him with having an uninsured, unregistered motor vehicle on a public way and with having no inspection sticker on his vehicle.

7:18 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported at Eastern Avenue and Neptune Place.

4:26 a.m.: Peace was restored after a report of a disturbance on Fair Street.

12:49 a.m.: A 32-year-old Gloucester man was arrested on charges of possession of a Class A drug, operating under the influence of drugs, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation after a motor-vehicle stop on Grant Circle at Washington Street.

