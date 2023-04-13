In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, April 12
4:36 p.m.: A 911 call from a Woodholm Road address was reportedly confirmed as an accidental call.
3:01 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Summer Street, a verbal warning was issued for failure to display registration information.
1:12 p.m.:During a motor vehicle stop on Lincoln Street, a driver was given a verbal warning about speeding.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, April 12
Wellness checks were conducted at a Main Street address at 9:56 a.m., a Broadway at 10:07 a.m., Wharf Road address at 5:04 p.m., and a High Street address at 6:06 p.m.
1:24 p.m.: A report was made about a motor vehicle lockout on StoneBarn Lane.
10:22 a.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a Tarrs Lane West address.
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, April 2
1:22 p.m.: Police transferred a call from Maplewood Avenue to the Fire Department.
12:22 p.m.: A person came to the police station to report identity fraud through a small business loan.
8:38 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Riggs Street.
Saturday, April 1
5:52 p.m.: An unwelcome guest was reported on Amero Court.
4:50 p.m.: Multiple callers reported a crash with entrapment on Route 128 north before Eastern Avenue. The Gloucester Fire Department and State Police were notified. The driver refused treatment.
4:26 p.m.: A possible assault and unwanted guest was reported on Myrtle Square. The report describes a dispute as the guest was moving out.
4:11 p.m.: A resident reported a smell of gas in her apartment. The call was transferred to the Gloucester Fire Department.
10:30 a.m.: Larceny was reported on Gould Court.
10:17 a.m.: Larceny was reported on Stanwood Avenue. A resident reported that during the night, someone stole his motorcycle from the front yard. The red and white 1999 CR125 was valued at $500. Police searched the area but did not find the bike.
3:18 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Riggs Street.
Friday, March 31
7:04 p.m.: Police took a report of a past assault on Pleasant Street.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Washington Street at 2:38 a.m. and Eastern Avenue at 1:03 p.m.
9:01 a.m.: A report of shoplifting at Walgreens on Main Street was under investigation. Police got a description of a man with a maroon hoodie in his mid-40s who was reportedly shoplifting and was told to leave the store and would not do so. The man was taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
1:18 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Railroad Avenue.
Thursday, March 30
11:32 p.m.: The Fire Department was assisted with a call on Eastern Avenue.
11:04 p.m.: A man called 911 to make a threat against the guards at Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street.
7:23 p.m.: A city ordinance violation was reported to police.
6:48 p.m.: A man checking mailboxes was reported on Millett Street.
5:46 p.m.: As a result of a 911 call from Millett Street, police planned to file a charge of defacing property against a 26-year-old Gloucester man.
4:01 p.m.: A report of an assault on Gloucester Crossing Road was under investigation.
1:27 p.m.: A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested on a straight arrest warrant.
12:18 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Larose Avenue.
11:32 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Gloucester Crossing Road.
Harassment: Police took two reports of harassment at 10:29 and 10:57 a.m.
7:17 a.m.: A past breaking and entering was reported at Cape Ann’s Marina Resort on Essex Avenue.
6:18 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Rockport Road.
Wednesday, March 29
4:32 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved from the former Papa Gino’s lot on Main Street and disposed of safely.
2:13 p.m.: Harassment was reported on Quarry Street.
11:06 a.m.: A 28-year-old Beverly man was arrested on charges of distribution of a Class B drug after a motor-vehicle stop on Pine Street.
10:19 a.m.: A 41-year-old Gloucester resident was arrested on Spring Street on a default warrant for failing to appear in court.
10:17 a.m.: After a motor-vehicle stop on Washington Street and Centennial Avenue, police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 19-year-old Roxbury man charging him with having an uninsured, unregistered motor vehicle on a public way and with having no inspection sticker on his vehicle.
7:18 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported at Eastern Avenue and Neptune Place.
4:26 a.m.: Peace was restored after a report of a disturbance on Fair Street.
12:49 a.m.: A 32-year-old Gloucester man was arrested on charges of possession of a Class A drug, operating under the influence of drugs, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation after a motor-vehicle stop on Grant Circle at Washington Street.