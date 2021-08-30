In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Saturday, Aug. 28
9:03 p.m.: Two 911 callers reported a break-in at 32 Riverside where they could see a man in the home's kitchen. A police unit arrived and confirmed it was the flooring contractor.
3:23 p.m.: A caller from Western Avenue reported that her windshield was smashed out while parked in the bridge tender parking spot.
1:40 p.m.: Police were dispatched to 1045 Washington St. for a report of a car accident. Officers arrived to find a white sedan resting, with major cosmetic damages and fluids leaking out, in the middle of the road. The driver declined medical attention and her family arrived to give her a ride home.
10:13 a.m.: A woman called the station to report that Macy's, Bank of America and other credit cards had been stolen out of a pouch inside her purse Friday night at The Rhumbline. She said she had gotten up to dance and left her open purse on the chair for one song. Inside her purse was the pouch containing the miscellaneous cards and her license to carry a firearm.
Friday, Aug. 27
1:13 p.m.: A caller from Nautilus Road reported kids were locked in a vehicle. but they were able to get out. No police or fire services were needed.
ROCKPORT
Sunday, Aug. 29
Traffic stops: Between 2 p.m. and 3:45 p.m., 12 drivers on Thatcher Road and Granite Street received verbal warnings for speeding.
10:23 p.m.: Officers spoke with both parties involved in a neighbor dispute on Mt. Pleasant Street.
5:58 p.m.: A driver on Thatcher Road received a written warning for speeding.
3:38 p.m.: An illegally parked car on School Street was tagged.
Medical emergencies on Sandy Bay Terrace at 8:12 a.m. and on Main Street at 1:38 p.m. Both patients were taken by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
11:54 a.m.: Report of a past car accident on Granite Street. Both drivers exchanged information.
9:03 a.m.: An illegally parked car on Pigeon Hill Street was tagged.
8:41 a.m.: Public Works and Rockport Public Schools were notified of broken glass at the elementary school playground on Jerden's Lane.
Saturday, Aug. 28
9:54 p.m.: Public Works was notified to fix a broken streetlight on Bearskin Neck.
7:09 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of an injured seagull on Long Beach.
8:35 a.m.: Public Works was notified to remove a fallen tree from the roadway on Granite Street.
Friday, Aug. 27
4:34 p.m.: Report of a possible mail scam on Bayridge Lane. No personal information was given to the scammer.
1:06 and 2:42 p.m.: Two drivers on Thatcher Road received written warnings for speeding.
11:55 a.m.: A driver on Broadway received a written warning for playing excessively loud music.
9:12 a.m.: Officers spoke with both parties involved in a neighbor dispute on Main Street.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, Aug. 29
8:20 p.m.: Medical emergency on Old Neck Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Saturday, Aug. 28
10:30 p.m.: A motorcyclist on Beach Street received a citation for impeded operation, a learner's permit violation, and an inspection sticker violation. The motorcycle was towed from the scene.
8:30 p.m.: A driver on Newport Park received a written warning for speeding.
7:53 p.m.: Lift assist on School Street.
6:30 p.m.: Two illegally parked cars at Singing Beach were tagged.
8:27 a.m.: An illegally parked car on Old Neck Road was tagged.
Friday, Aug. 27
11:19 and 9:39 p.m.: Two drivers on Pine Street and Route 128 northbound received written warnings for speeding.
6:58 p.m.: An illegally parked boat trailer at the Town Hall parking lot was tagged.
6:29 p.m.: Report of a seagull at Singing Beach with a fishing line wrapped around its mouth. Animal Control was notified.
1:26 p.m.: Lift assist on Woodcrest Road.
ESSEX
Sunday, Aug. 29
10:30 a.m.: A driver on Choate Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
Saturday, Aug. 28
10:45 p.m.: Report of an unattended backpack at the Richdale parking lot on Main Street. Officers found nothing suspicious and threw the backpack in a nearby dumpster.
8:15 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a verbal warning for a brake light violation.
6:40 a.m.: Officers spoke with an individual at the station regarding a past parking issue.
Friday, Aug. 27
9:30 p.m.: An employee at CK Pearl on Main Street requested a well-being check for a customer who had recently left. Officers searched but were unable to locate the customer.
5 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for tailgating.
10:27 a.m.: Report of possible fraud reported by BankGloucester on Martin Street. The matter is under investigation.