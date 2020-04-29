In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, April 29
12:54 a.m.: Peace was restored at The Heights of Cape Ann on Essex Avenue after a caller reported that someone's television volume was on very high.
Tuesday, April 28
9:33 p.m.: A Granite Street caller reported that kids were acting loud.
3:33 p.m.: A disturbance was reported at the Dollar General at Whistletop Way.
2:48 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was recovered at Willow Street and disposed of safely.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, April 28
6:03 p.m.: Officers spoke to a person on Main Street about allowing his or her child to drive the car.
5:48 p.m.: A Hodgkins Road resident reported issues with an item bought online. Officers told the person he or she would need to contact the website for help with the civil matter.
2:25 p.m.: A person reportedly lost keys on Cape Hedge Beach. At the time of publication, the keys had not been found or turned into police.
11:13 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for erratic operation.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, April 28
9:41 p.m.: Cash found on Woodholm Road was turned into police.
4:53 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of squirrels burrowing inside the walls of a Knight Road home.
3:13 a.m.: Medical emergency on Jersey Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Tuesday, April 28
8:40 p.m.: Report of a coyote on Forest Avenue. Officers searched the area and were unable to find the animal.
5:14 p.m.: Medical emergency on Chebacco Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
4:32 p.m.: Due to the ongoing pandemic, officers broke up a small crowd gathering outside the Woodman's Restaurant parking lot on Main Street.
2:16 p.m.: Report of a squirrel stuck inside the wheel axel on a truck parked on Story Street. Animal Control resolved the issue.
7:50 a.m.: Lift assist on Main Street. The person refused ambulance services.