In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:

GLOUCESTER

Wednesday, April 29

12:54 a.m.: Peace was restored at The Heights of Cape Ann on Essex Avenue after a caller reported that someone's television volume was on very high. 

Tuesday, April 28

9:33 p.m.: A Granite Street caller reported that kids were acting loud. 

3:33 p.m.: A disturbance was reported at the Dollar General at Whistletop Way. 

2:48 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was recovered at Willow Street and disposed of safely. 

ROCKPORT

Tuesday, April 28

6:03 p.m.: Officers spoke to a person on Main Street about allowing his or her child to drive the car. 

5:48 p.m.: A Hodgkins Road resident reported issues with an item bought online. Officers told the person  he or she would need to contact the website for help with the civil matter. 

2:25 p.m.: A person reportedly lost keys on Cape Hedge Beach. At the time of publication, the keys had not been found or turned into police. 

11:13 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for erratic operation. 

MANCHESTER

Tuesday, April 28

9:41 p.m.: Cash found on Woodholm Road was turned into police.

4:53 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of squirrels burrowing inside the walls of a Knight Road home. 

3:13 a.m.: Medical emergency on Jersey Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

ESSEX

Tuesday, April 28

8:40 p.m.: Report of a coyote on Forest Avenue. Officers searched the area and were unable to find the animal. 

5:14 p.m.: Medical emergency on Chebacco Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

4:32 p.m.: Due to the ongoing pandemic, officers broke up a small crowd gathering outside the Woodman's Restaurant parking lot on Main Street. 

2:16 p.m.: Report of a squirrel stuck inside the wheel axel on a truck parked on Story Street. Animal Control resolved the issue.

7:50 a.m.: Lift assist on Main Street. The person refused ambulance services.

