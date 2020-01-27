In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, Jan. 26
11:52 p.m.: A caller at Addison Gilbert Hospital requested an officer for an aggressive patient in the emergency room.
10:52 p.m.: A caller at 516 Essex Ave. reported that a person he only knows as Taylor recently bought some land behind his home and spray painted some marks on the caller's driveway that seems to indicate the direction of underground utilities. The caller said he had told Taylor that he did not want him on his property.
2:38 p.m.: A caller reported that two men were harassing people for money outside Shaw's Market at 7 Railroad Ave.
11:06 a.m.: A hypodermic needle found at 25 Prospect St. was disposed of properly.
7:53 a.m.: Police were dispatched to Maplewood Avenue for a report of an unwelcome guest. The caller reported that her boyfriend was no longer welcome at the residence. She explained that during the night they had gotten into a verbal altercation and had called the police twice then her boyfriend had smashed her phone and damaged her vehicle. The couple had gotten into another verbal altercation this morning and he left when she said she was going to call the police. She did not want to press charges and denied any physical altercations.
3:18 a.m.: Ronaldo M. Dasilva, 40, of Peabody arrested on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol, operating a vehicle without a license, marked lanes violation, and negligent operation of motor vehicle after police were dispatched to Route 128 northbound for a vehicle off the roadway prior to exit 14. Police approached the driver of a box truck who was trying to help the operator get his car back on the highway. Police then walked over to the car being pulled and identified Dasilva to have both hands on the steering wheel with the car still running. Police reported that Dasilva had glassy, bloodshot eyes and a strong odor of alcohol coming from his voice when he spoke. After police said he failed a series of sobriety tests, Dasilva was arrested.
2 a.m.: Peabody police called to report a missing juvenile. The missing child was reported to be 5 feet 10 inches, thin build, brown hair that is short on the sides and bushy on top, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black bubble jacket, black hoodie, off-white sweat pants and black and white sneakers. He was last seen talking to a person in a dark colored VW. Police reported that last time this juvenile went missing, he was found in Gloucester.
1:15 a.m.: Matthew F. Chafe, 19, of West Newbury was arrested on Route 128 southbound next to exit 12 on charges of operating under the influence of drugs and alcohol, marked lanes violation, and possession of an open container of alcohol in the car. When police identified that the car was going under the posted speed limit of 55 mph, they pulled Chafe over and identified that he had glassy, bloodshot eyes and had a thick slurred speech. He explained to the police that he was coming from Pilot House Restaurant and that he had nothing to drink. He confirmed that he had had one hit of a "dab pen" that contained marijuana. He would later admit to having taken five hits of a "dab pen," police said. After a series of sobriety tests, Chafe told police that he had one 24-ounce Four Loko beverage prior to driving.
Saturday, Jan. 25
2:22 p.m.: A caller at 4 Honeysuckle Road reported that man in a blue hat and yellow jacket was banging on the doors. The man was identified as a solicitor for Renewal by Anderson and was informed that there was no soliciting allowed.
1:19 p.m.: A 911 caller reported that two youths were harassing an older man at Destino's Sub Shop at 129 Prospect St.
8:36 a.m.: A caller on Atlantic Street reported two men on a boat were hunting with guns. Police walked toward the point at Wingaersheek Beach and observed that the men were duck hunters.
8:01 a.m.: A dead otter was removed from Eastern Avenue.
4:59 a.m.: A caller reported a disturbance at 19 Maplewood Ave.
4 a.m.: A caller reported two men were causing a disturbance at 19 Maplewood Ave.
Friday, Jan. 24
11:03 p.m.: A third party reported that two guys and a woman were causing a disturbance in one of the residences upstairs at The Crow's Nest at 334 Main St. Both parties were asked to leave by management.
12:59 p.m.: A caller on Hough Avenue reported a loose black dog.
12:48 p.m.: Animal control was called to 27 Reynard St. to catch a loose parrot.
8:18 a.m.: A caller at 8 Taylor St. reported a dead animal on the property. The carcass was eventually removed by the home owner.
7:23 a.m.: A caller at 60 Bennett St. reported a fox in the area of Bennett Street south.
ROCKPORT
Traffic stops: Fifteen drivers were warned — ten verbal and five written — for violating various traffic laws from Saturday, Jan,. 25, at 10:21 a.m. through Sunday, Jan. 26, at 1:51 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 26
4:55 p.m.: Medical emergency on High Street. The person refused ambulance services.
2:22 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on the corner of Main Street and Pier Avenue.
1:58 p.m.: Report of a missing dog on Pleasant Street. It is unkown at this time if the dog was found.
1:15 p.m.: A driver on Broadway reportedly side-swiped a parked car. Officers located the driver but did not issue any citations. No injuries were reported. An accident report was filed as the damage caused by the collision is estimated to cost over $1,000.
12:50 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her apartment on Millbrook Park.
Saturday, Jan. 25
9:44 p.m.: A Tarr's Lane West resident reported seeing a suspicious person on the home's back deck. Officers searched the area and did not find anyone nearby fitting the description given.
9:05 p.m.: A driver on Broadway received a criminal complaint for operating without a license. The owner of the car was called to drive the car home.
12:58 p.m.: The DPW placed sand on top of a small gas spill on Stone Barn Lane.
10:16 a.m.: A car n illegally parked on Dock Square was ticketed.
Friday, Jan. 24
10:48 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for not having an inspection sticker.
8:46 p.m.: Report of a school bus leaking fuel on Blue Gate Lane. A small leak was found on the bus's gas tank. Firefighters used Speedy Dry to soak up the spilt gasoline.
12:54 p.m.: Lift assist on High Street.
9:46 a.m.: Coyote sighting on Summer Street. Animal control was notified.
9:27 a.m.: Medical emergency on High Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
8:19 a.m.: National Grid was notified of downed electrical wires on Phillips Avenue.
ESSEX
Traffic stops: Ten drivers were warned for violating various traffic laws from Friday, June 24, at 3:25 p.m., through Monday, Jan. 27, at 5:50 a.m. Nine warnings were verbal, one was written. An 11th car was stopped, but no action was taken.
Monday, Jan. 27
5:09 p.m.: A driver on the corner of John Wise Avenue and Choate Street received a citation for speeding.
2:01 a.m.: Medical emergency on Lufkin Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:11 a.m.: Report of a suspicious car pulled over on Route 128 northbound. The driver, a junior operator, received a verbal warning for driving after hours and a citation for having an open container of marijuana. The driver's parents picked the juvenile up from the scene and drove the teen and car home.
Sunday, Jan. 26
8:25 p.m.: Medical emergency on Eastern Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Saturday, June 25
5:33 and 1:54 p.m.: Two drivers on Main Street received citations — one for a crosswalk violation and the other for having an expired inspection sticker.
Friday, June 24
9:34 p.m.: A Main Street resident reported smelling gas in the home. National Grid was notified.
4:31 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of an injured bird in a Eastern Avenue driveway.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, Jan. 26
3:41 p.m.: Report of a dog bite on Beach Street. A victim form was completed. Animal Control was notified.
3:26 p.m.: The Water Department was notified of a leaking underground well on Proctor Street.
3:25 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Summer Street received two tickets.
Saturday, June 25
1:21 a.m.: Report of two unwanted guests at a Pine Street residence. Officers gave the two a ride to the Manchester Police Station. No further action was taken.
