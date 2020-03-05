In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, March 4
4:47 p.m.: An Atlantic Road resident reported a possible break-in while out of town, though police found no signs of entry and nothing seened missing.
4:30 p.m.: A caller reported possible drug activity inside a parked vehicle on Cleveland Place. Police spoke with occupants, who said they were waiting for their mother.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, March 5
2:11 and 1:46 a.m.: Two medical emergencies on South Street and Millbrook Park. Both individuals were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Wednesday, March 4
Traffic stops: Four drivers received warnings — three verbal and one written — for violating various traffic laws between 9:45 and 11:21 p.m.
5:10 p.m.: Stephen Mione, 41, of Gloucester, was arrested on High Street on two default warrants issued out of Gloucester District Court. His next scheduled court date is Monday, April 13.
3:35 p.m.: A driver on Granite Street reported a piece of metal flew of the old Rockport Tool Company building and hit the car. Officers found the car had sustained minor scrapes and dents from the debris.
10:48 a.m.: Medical emergency on Whale Cove Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, March 4
Traffic stops: Five drivers received warnings — three verbal and two written — for violating various traffic laws between 8:32 a.m. and 9:43 p.m.
7:57 p.m.: National Grid was notified of a street light out on Pleasant Street.
7:32 p.m.: Officers moved a fallen tree blocking the roadway on Mill Street.
7:25 p.m.: Officers spoke with Pine Street resident who reported a strange man had rang the home's doorbell.
10:46 and 10:15 a.m.: Two drivers on Pine Street and Brook Street received citations for inspection sticker violations.
ESSEX
Traffic stops: Six drivers received warnings — five verbal and one written — for violating various traffic laws between Thursday, March 5, at 5:31 a.m., and Wednesday, March 4, at 10 a.m.
Wednesday, March 4
11:01 a.m.: A Western Avenue resident reported the neighbor's dog was constantly wandering into his or her lawn. Animal Control was notified about the situation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.