In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:

GLOUCESTER

Wednesday, March 4

4:47 p.m.: An Atlantic Road resident reported a possible break-in while out of town, though police found no signs of entry and nothing seened missing.

4:30 p.m.: A caller reported possible drug activity inside a parked vehicle on Cleveland Place. Police spoke with occupants, who said they were waiting for their mother.

ROCKPORT 

Thursday, March 5

2:11 and 1:46 a.m.: Two medical emergencies on South Street and Millbrook Park. Both individuals were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. 

Wednesday, March 4

Traffic stops: Four drivers received warnings — three verbal and one written — for violating various traffic laws between 9:45 and 11:21 p.m.

 

5:10 p.m.: Stephen Mione, 41, of Gloucester, was arrested on High Street on two default warrants issued out of Gloucester District Court. His next scheduled court date is  Monday, April 13.

3:35 p.m.: A driver on Granite Street reported a piece of metal flew of the old Rockport Tool Company building and hit the car. Officers found the car had sustained minor scrapes and dents from the debris. 

10:48 a.m.: Medical emergency on Whale Cove Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. 

MANCHESTER

Wednesday, March 4

Traffic stops: Five drivers received warnings — three verbal and two written — for violating various traffic laws between 8:32 a.m. and 9:43 p.m.

7:57 p.m.: National Grid was notified of a street light out on Pleasant Street. 

7:32 p.m.: Officers moved a fallen tree blocking the roadway on Mill Street. 

 

7:25 p.m.: Officers spoke with Pine Street resident who reported a strange man had rang the home's doorbell. 

 

10:46 and 10:15 a.m.: Two drivers on Pine Street and Brook Street received citations for inspection sticker violations.

ESSEX

Traffic stops: Six drivers received warnings — five verbal and one written — for violating various traffic laws between Thursday, March 5, at 5:31 a.m., and Wednesday, March 4, at 10 a.m.

Wednesday, March 4 

11:01 a.m.: A Western Avenue resident reported the neighbor's dog was constantly wandering into his or her lawn. Animal Control was notified about the situation. 

