Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.