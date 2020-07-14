In news taken from the logs of Gloucester’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, July 14
8:31 a.m.: A caller from Sayward Street reported that a vehicle had been vandalized, a flag had been stolen from a house, and a note left on the vehicle.
Monday, July 13
6:38 p.m.: A caller from 6 Perkins Road reported a tall large man had entered her yard chasing a small black and white dog. She explained that this is the second time that this has happened and that she has taken photos the man.
5:20 p.m.: A caller from 43 Prospect St. reported being harassed by a neighbor. After police spoke with both, it was clear that the issue was about keeping the common bathroom door open and preventing maggots in the common kitchen area.
4:44 p.m.: A caller from Cape Ann Motor Inn at 33 Rockport Road reported being bitten by a loose dog around 3:30 p.m.
4:40 p.m.: A caller from Poplar Park reported that an Amazon package had been stolen from outside the residence.
4:33 p.m.: A caller from 914 Heights at Cape Ann reported that he was scammed. He said he gave an individual posing as a Social Security Administration agent his phone number, address and social security number.
3 p.m.: A couple came to the station to report fraudulent activities on their business account.
2:46 p.m.: Jeffrey M Larocque, 49, of 80 Pleasant St. Apt. 2 was arrested on Railroad Avenue on an active warrant.
1 p.m.: A person came to the station to report fraudulent activity as he received a letter from "Publishers Clearing House" and a check in the mail from a random company he never had contact with.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, July 14
1:41 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.
Monday, July 13
11:32 p.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
11:58 a.m.: Medical emergency on South Street. The person refused ambulance services.
9:38 a.m.: Officers filed a report after a Bearskin Neck resident reported an unknown person dumped a load of trash on his front steps.
MANCHESTER
Monday, July 13
Medical emergencies on Old Essex Road at 10:18 a.m. and Highland Avenue at 6:27 p.m. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
5:35 p.m.: Report of a two-car accident on Route 128 northbound. Wenham police were called to the scene. One person was transported to a hospital by an ambulance while another refused.
10:57 a.m.: Officers assisted a Pleasant Street resident who reported a false unemployment claim was made in his or her name.
ESSEX
Monday, July 13
4:37 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of the car on Martin Street.
12:01 p.m.: Minor two-car accident on the corner of Essex Park Road and Western Avenue. No injuries were reported. The two drivers exchanged information.