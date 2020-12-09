In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Dec. 8
7:29 p.m.: A caller reported that there was possible drag racing near Yellow Sub on Pleasant Street. Area search was negative.
3 p.m.: A Raven Lane resident came to the police station to report a larceny from her purse, that had been in her house at the time. The woman told police that she had hired a contractor to work on her kitchen and he subcontracted the work on the granite counters to another company. She was unsure of who the subcontractors were and was unable to get the information at this time other than they were out of Mansfield. After two workers had left, she went to grab money out of her purse to tip the remaining two workers, and found that multiple items were missing from her purse, she told police. Missing were eight $100 bills and three $20 bills, a $225 to $227 "French Lesson" store credit, three $250 and one $15 gift cards from Nieman Marcus, one $40 Mastercard gift card, keys to a Boston home, and miscellaneous cards including her driver's license, AAA card, health insurance card.
Monday, Dec. 7
11:05 p.m.: A man was reported yelling at a woman at Maplewood Car Wash at 48 Maplewood Ave.
5:26 p.m.: A man called to report that he was threatened at Ed's Mini Mart at 89 Washington St. He had left the area and did not know who the people threatening him were.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Dec. 9
4:59 a.m.: A caller reports dog barking nonstop in area of Rowes Cove. Officer heard dog barking for a short time before it stopped but could not the animal.
Building and area checks done around town throughout the morning
Tuesday. Dec. 8
7:47 p.m.: Fire Department dispatched to South Street for a commercial alarm activation. It was a false alarm.
3:39 p.m.: 911 call from Salt Marsh Lane in Gloucester transferred to Gloucester Police.
Wires down at Vine and Long Branch avenues at 9:43 a.m., Point de Chene Avenue at 10 a.m., and at Blue Gate Lane and Main Street at 3:23 p.m. Utilities were notified in each case.
Mini beat walks conducted on Jerden's Lane at 7:08 and 8:34 a.m. and 1:53 p.m.
911 hangups: Officers spoke with callers Main Street at 8:01 a.m. and Phillips Avenue at 1:15 p.m. to confirm no action was needed.
8:32 a.m.: Wellness checks made on residents around town.
7:16 a.m.: Driver given a verbal warning for a motor vehicle violation during a traffic stop on Broadway.
6:47 a.m.: Alarm reported in Granite Street building, which was checked and secured.
Building and area checks done around town throughout the day.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Dec. 9
Area checks all around town throughout the morning.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
Traffic stops made on Main Street at 1:23 p.m., Eastern Avenue at 9:01 p.m. and John Wise Avenue at 10:21 p.m. The first driver received a written warning, the others verbal warnings, about moving violations.
911 calls accidentally placed from Southern Avenue at 10:23 a.m. and Tree Hill at 9:21 p.m.
Suspicious activity reported on Story Street at 8:57 p.m. and Front Beach at 9:14 p.m. Areas checked.
5:06 p.m.: Motor vehicle accident on John Wise Avenue. No injuries reported.
3:32 p.m.: Resident reports fraud scam.
8:06 a.m.: Assistance given to individual with animal complaint on Martin Street.
Area checks all around town throughout the day.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Dec. 8
9:08 p.m.: Rescue squad responded to Forest Street on a call for medical aid for a person possibly having a stroke. The individual refused ambulance services.
911 calls from Saw Mill Circle at 4:06 p.m. and Crooked Lane at 8:06 p.m. confirmed to be accidental.
7:34 p.m.: Fire alarm activation on Powder House Lane triggered by smoke from cooking.
6:57 p.m.: Motor vehicle reported to be all over the road on University Lane. It turned out to be a driver delivering pizza.
3:15 p.m.: Report of smoke odor in a Pleasant Street building. Firefighters found the odor was coming from a light fixture and advised an electrician by notified about the problem.
2:29 p.m.: Smoke alarm activation on first floor of Pinewood Road building. Fire Department dispatch canceled.
2:07 p.m.: Illegal outside burning reported on School Street. Homeowner ordered to extinguish it.