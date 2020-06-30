In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, June 29
8:01 p.m.: Thomas M Tarantino Jr., 31, of 89 Prospect St. Apt. 1 FL, was arrested on Prospect Street on a charges of attempted arson of a dwelling house and threatening to commit a crime.
6 p.m.: A woman walked into the station to report a scam. She a call from a man who stated that he was with the State Police and that if she didn't buy Ebay cards worth $400, he would have to charge her son with a felony for watching pornographic material on the internet. She explained that she was concerned because her son did admit visiting a porn site, and she had bought the cards at a local convenience store, and given the codes to the man who the requested another $1,000 worth of gift cards. Upon the second request, the woman decided to report the incident before buying anymore gift cards.
3:01 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Market Basket at 101 Gloucester Crossing Road for a report of a shoplifter who was being detained at the security booth by management. Upon arrival, police met the alleged shoplifter, for whom police said countless hours and resources have been spent searching when he has run away from state Department of Children and Families custody.
When police asked the juvenile for his name and date of birth, the boy replied, "I am not answering any questions until I can speak with an attorney."
The store manager tallied cost of the two Gatorades and three packets of chicken allegedly taken at $9.56. The items were contained in a gray backpack that contained nothing else, not even a piece of lint, police said. Store staff told the police that suspect has been in the store and taken the same items twice before and provided police with still photos from security camera on June 11 and 22. W
A DCF representative came to pick up the child at the station but before they were out of the city limits, he escaped the vehicle and fledon foot. His location is unknown at this time.
2:46 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Patriots Circle for a report of kids throwing a piece of metal at a vehicle. Upon arrival, the caller said the kids were walking into the street so he stopped to let them safely cross. At this time, the man explained, a young boy took a peice of metal and threw it at his car. The metal caused a small scrape on the driver's side above the doors and a small dent on the hood. Police spoke with the boy's father who said he will work things out and have the damage fixed.
11:22 a.m.: A report of a strange letter came from Wheeler Street.
10:49 a.m.: A citizen walked in to the police station to report ID fraud/unemployment scam.
9:48 a.m.: A caller from Gould Court reported having video footage of individuals hanging outside of the church last night.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, June 30
5:49 a.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. Services were rendered on site.
Monday, June 29
8:33 p.m.: Report of a sparking street light on Squam Road. Firefighters said the light was only flickering. No further action was taken.
5:24 p.m.: A Gloucester resident reported an online scam. Gloucester Police was notified.
4:10 p.m.: Medical emergency on Norwood Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
3:56 p.m.: Report of a dirt biker riding around Loop Pond off Applecart Road. Officers searched but were unable to locate anyone riding a dirt bike.
7:28 a.m.: National Grid was notified of downed electrical wires on Hooper Court.
MANCHESTER
Monday, June 29
5:19 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of an injured bird in a garage on Woodholm Road.
4:58 p.m.: Report of a hit and run in front of the post office on Beach Street.
4:57 p.m.: Firefighters extinguished an object on fire on Route 128 northbound.
4:31 p.m.: A car parked in a no-parking area on Brook Street was ticketed.
4:12 p.m.: State Police were notified of a car spinout on Route 128 northbound. No injuries were reported.
1:52 p.m.: Officers filed a report regarding a road rage incident on Summer Street.
1:25 p.m.: Report of a sick coyote pup on Pipline Road. Animal Control was unable to catch the pup.
10:50 a.m.: Officers assisted with a birthday scavenger hunt on Central Street.
9:30 a.m.: Animal Control followed up on a past dog bite incident on Big Rock Road.
8:53 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a dead animal underneath a parked car on Washington Street.
ESSEX
Tuesday, June 30
Building and area checks done throughout town overnight..
Monday, June 29
False alarms: Firefighters dispatched to John Wise Avenue at 5:30 and 6:13 p.m.
3:21 p.m.: Disturbance reported on County Road. The matter is under investigation. Charges may be pending.
3:01 p.m.: Another police department called to ask for information related to an investigation.
1 p.m.: Report of a civil dispute between a landlord and tenant on Main Street.
Citizens assisted at 10:31 a.m., and 12:08, 12:09, 1:32 and 6:17 p.m. at the station
9:09 a.m.: The Water Department was notified of a leak on Eastern Avenue.
Building and area checks done throughout town during the day.