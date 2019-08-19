In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, Aug. 19
12:34 a.m.: Officers summoned to the Beauport Hotel Gloucester on Commercial Street to help remove an unruly guest. Peace restored.
Sunday, Aug. 18
10:36 p.m.: Joseph Michael Calnan, 29, of 953 Washington St., Apt. 1, in Gloucester was arrested on charges of assault and battery on an intimate partner and assault and battery in violation of a protective order. No further details available.
9:15 p.m.: Tatiana Bertha Edward, 22, of 23 Taylor St., Apt. 3, in Gloucester, was arrested on the charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, leaving the scene of a personal injury motor vehicle crash and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. No further details available.
12:36 a.m.: Police were summoned to the Minglewood Harborside restaurant on report of a person refusing to leave the property. Peace was restored. No charges.
Saturday, Aug. 17
1:41 a.m.: Officer summoned to the area of Knowlton Square and Washington Street on report of a male and female yelling at each other while sitting in a parked vehicle. Peace restored. No charges.
Friday, Aug. 16
11:33 a.m.: Officers dispatched to the MBTA Commuter Rail station on Railroad Avenue on report of an individual creating a disturbance by yelling at MBTA workers. The individual was advised to leave and not venture onto any MBTA property or face arrest for trespassing. Peace restored.
Thursday, Aug. 15
8:01 p.m.: Michael J. Stelline, 51, of 13 Topsfield Road in Ipswich, was arrested at the Action shelter on Main Street on an outstanding arrest warrant out of Ipswich District Court.
12:46 p.m.: Nancy Peavey Fulford, 56, of 7 Alpine Court, Apt. 2, in Gloucester, was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant out of Gloucester District Court after Fulford turned herself in at the Gloucester Police station.
11:04 a.m.: Elsa Uhlendorf-Silveira, 47, of 25 Echo Ave. in Gloucester, was arrested on a default warrant for failure to appear in court.
ROCKPORT
Sunday, Aug. 18
3:45 p.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
1:57 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Seaview Street was ticketed.
12:07 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on Gaffield Avenue.
11:15 a.m.: A broken water fountain on Old Garden Road was apparently spraying water everywhere. A public works crew cut off its water supply.
8:35 a.m.: Officers assisted a person who was locked out of of his or her car on Mt. Pleasant Place.
2:38 a.m.: An officer removed a tree branch from the roadway on South Street. Public Works was notified.
Saturday, Aug. 17
10:12 p.m.: A person reported smelling smoke around Parker Street. The Fire Department was dispatched and found an extinguished fire pit in the area. No further action was taken.
10:04 p.m.: Report of a party at Steel Derrick Quarry. When officers arrived at the scene, most of the group had left. The people who remained cleaned up the area and left.
9:23 p.m.: Report of a street light out on the corner of Old Garden Road and Harraden Avenue. National Grid was notified.
9:14 p.m.: Report of a street light out on High Street. National Grid was notified.
6:42 p.m.: Officers cleared a spilled bucket of nails from the roadway at Five Corners.
11:57 a.m.: Medical emergency on Station Square. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
11:49 a.m.: Report of a dog barking for three days on High Street. The dog reportedly suffers from anxiety and barks for 20 minutes when its owner leaves the house.
11:34 a.m.: Medical emergency on High Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
7:33 a.m.: Report of a dead seal on Long Beach. Public Works was notified to remove the carcass
3:29 a.m.: An illegally parked car on T Wharf was ticketed.
Friday, Aug. 16
10:46 p.m.: Report of a street light out on Long Beach. National Grid was notified.
10:21 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of people sitting around a campfire from Long Beach. The campfire was extinguished.
10:07 p.m.: A person reported leaving a book in a Fisherman's Taxi. The rider was advised to speak to Gloucester Police.
7:20 p.m.: Medical emergency on Briarstone Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
2:45 p.m.: A Smith Street resident reported a lobster had been smashed on his or her car. Police suspect it was scraps left over from a seagull eating.
12:34 p.m.: A Mt. Pleasant Street resident reported a person cutting granite was kicking up too much dust. Officers spoke with the granite cutter and the issue was resolved.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, Aug. 18
10:48 p.m.: A 94-year-old man on Harold Street received medical aid after reportedly falling and striking his head.
7:59 p.m.: Report of "offensive rap music" playing loudly on Crooked Lane. Officers told the the people playing music to quiet down.
7:24 p.m.: Report of loud music on School Street. Peace was restored.
6:07 p.m.: The harbormaster was notified about a boat missing from the shore on Central Street.
9:45 and 7:37 a.m.: Two reports of a large tree branch blocking the roadway on Summer Street. The state Department of Public Works was notified as it is a state road.
Saturday, Aug. 17
9:01 p.m.: Report of a group of people around a fire on Singing Beach. Officers extinguished the fire.
5:53 p.m.: A parked car on Elm Street received a ticket for a crosswalk violation.
3:15 p.m.: Tally's Towing assisted a person locked out of a parked car on Central Street.
3:08 p.m.: Report of a minor fender-bender on Norwood Avenue. No injuries were reported. Both drivers exchanged information.
1 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a citation for speeding.
Friday, Aug. 16
12:01 a.m.: Report of an egged car on Beach Street. The windshield and interior were hit, but nothing was broken but the eggs.
2:52 a.m.: Burglary alarm on Raymond Street. Officers found the building was secure and cleared.
8:58 a.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
4:56 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for an inspection sticker violation.
ESSEX
Monday, Aug. 19
6:30 a.m.: A driver was cited for unlicensed operation during a traffic stop on Western Avenue.
6:16 a.m.: A traffic stop was made on Pond Street as the car owner's license was suspended. The driver was not the owner.
Sunday, Aug. 18
7:23 p.m.: A driver was issued a citation for pulling an unregistered trailer during a a traffic stop on John Wise Avenue.
Martin Street: Two drivers were given written warnings for speed, one at 6:30 p.m., the other at 7:12 p.m.
Lead foots: Individual drivers were each issued a citation for speeding during traffic stops on Southern Avenue at 1:28 p.m.. Main Street at 1:59 and 3:37 p.m., and Apple Street at 5:45 p.m.
5:39 p.m.: A resident was notified that Ipswich police requested he move his car parked in their town.
5:33 p.m.: A verbal warning was given to driver on Story Street for pulling a trailer with no working taillights.
2:14 p.m.: A suspicious car was reported on Harlow Street. The driver had pulled over to text.
12:37 p.m.: Assistance was given to a driver whose car was disabled on Main Street. The vehicle was towed.
1:14 a.m.: Suspicious activity reported at the lot of Main Street business. It was an employee sitting in her car for a moment after finishing her cleaning shift.
Saturday, Aug. 17
11:15 p.m.: A motorist was given a verbal warning for an unspecified traffic violation during a car stop on Southern Avenue.
5:41 p.m.: A caller reported sheep loose on Western Avenue. The sheep were gone when officers arrived on scene.
5:28 p.m.: A driver on Conomo Point Road was given a verbal warning for allowing seven people to ride in the bed of his pickup truck.
11:52 a.m.: A motorist saw a cruiser parked on Main Street and pulled over to talk the officer about a past car crash with no reported injuries. Both parties involved the accident had exchanged information.
10:26 a.m.: A car owner parked on the sidewalk on Eastern Avenue was given a verbal warning to not do so again.
9:52 a.m.: A motorist reported being in a crash with no injuries on Main Street, but said the other driver had taken off. The crash is under investigation.
Friday, Aug. 16
11 p.m.: A motorist was given a verbal warning for speeding on Eastern Avenue.
9:23 p.m.: A motorist was given a verbal warning for having defective equipment during a Southern Avenue traffic stop.
6:27 p.m.: A caller reported a suspicious truck going in and out of a driveway on Conomo Point. It was the homeowner attempting to repair his driveway.
Western Avenue: Two drivers were pulled over for speeding, one received a verbal warning at 3:21 p.m., the other was issued a citation at 5:56 p.m.
10:25 a.m.: A disturbance was reported at the Town Landing off Main Street. It was clammers having a disagreement. Peace was restored.
10 a.m.: A motorist was issued a citation for speeding on Main Street.
