In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, June 24
6:15 p.m.: Police took a report in the lobby of a stolen cell phone from Shaw's on Railroad Avenue. The woman explained that she was at Shaw's at approximately 10:45 to 10:50 a.m.. She went to go pay at one of the front registers and left her cell phone near the payment terminal when she went to leave. When she came back, the phone was no longer there. After reviewing security video footage, the store said it did appear that the phone was stolen. It was a gold iPhone 11 pro with a pink moon case, valued at $1,000. Approximately four hours later, an officer at the station noticed a cell phone that was left in the dispatch area but not logged into property. The phone matched the description of the one reported stolen at Shaw's earlier that day. It appeared a Good Samaritan had turned it in at the station.
3:45 p.m.: A caller by 27 Harbor Loop reported there was a dead dog in the water by his dock.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, June 24
8:36 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of their car on South Street.
1:53 p.m.: Report of suspicious activity on Sandy Bay Terrace. No further information is available at this time.
11:17 a.m.: Report of a verbal altercation on Prospect Street. Officers spoke with both people and peace was restored.
7:37 a.m.: Report of a film crew shooting a movie on Bearskin Neck. Offers spoke with the crew, who had their required permits. Shooting in the area ended shortly after.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, June 24
Traffic stops: Between midnight and 8:30 p.m., eleven drivers on Summer, Pine and Pleasant streets; Crafts Court; Walker Road; and Route 128 were stopped for speeding. Eight received written warnings and three received verbal warnings.
10:11 p.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a verbal warning for operating without their lights on.
8:29 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a written warning for passing in a no-passing zone.
1:37 p.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a court summons for operating with suspended registration.
10:29 a.m.: Report of a dog having a seizure on Beach Street. The dog was transported to a veterinarian by its owner.
10:10 a.m.: Medical emergency on Bridge Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Friday, June 25
4:55 a.m.: Medical emergency on Addison Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Thursday, June 24
5:27 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a citation. It is unclear at this time what the citation was for.
1:30 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:10 p.m.: Report of a past hit-and-run behind the old police station on Martin Street.
11:58 a.m.: A person walked into the department on John Wise Avenue to report fraud.
11:55 a.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.