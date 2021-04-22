In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, April 22
9:24 a.m.: A person came into the station to report harassment.
9:13 a.m.: Illegal trash dumping reported on Myrtle Square.
7:10 a.m.: Police had a motor vehicle towed from Warner Street.
911 calls from Centennial Avenue at 12:24 a.m. and Veterans Way at 7:04 a.m. required no action.
Wednesday, April 21
11:40 p.m.: Complaint about noise on Cleveland Street lodged.
Alarms sounded at the Cape Ann Historical Society on Pleasant Street and on Washington Street at 6:31 p.m., when services were given, and at City Hall, 9 Dale Ave., at 11:14 p.m. where no action was needed.
Medical emergencies: The rescue squad responded to Essex Street at 12:57 a.m. and the police station/courthouse on Main Street at 2:23 a.m., where no action was needed; Perkins Street at 10:53 a.m., Shaw's on Railroad Avenue at 11:19 a.m. and Washington Street Assisted Living at 1:41 p.m., where individuals were taken by ambulance to the hospital; and Summit Street at 8:43 p.m., where aid was given.
Disturbances: Area near Building 9 at Heights of Cape Ann searched at 8:20 p.m.. Police found nothing out of the ordinary at this time or when responding at 4:14 p.m.
Well-being checks made on individuals on Federal Street at 11:39 a.m., Middle and Pleasant streets at 12:08 p.m., and Stuart Street at 7:25 p.m.
Traffic control provided on Cherry Street at 6:35 a.m. and Brightside Avenue at 5:18 p.m.
Parking: Complaints lodged about vehicles on Elm Street 10:42 a.m., when the vehicle was towed, and at 3:21 p.m., where owner was cited or warned.
2:55 p.m.: Assistance given to driver of car disabled on the southbound side of the Route 128 Extension at Blackburn Circle.
2:26 p.m.: 911 caller on Cobblestone Lane assisted.
Animal control called to Shaw's on Eastern Avenue at 11:28 a.m., Good Harbor Beach off Thatcher Road at 11:49 a.m., and the I-4, C-2 lot off Rogers Street at 1:51 p.m.
12:06 p.m.: Debris in the roadway on the Marsh Street overpass over Route 128 southbound was handled.
10:24 a.m.: Sex offender on Stanwood Street registered.
10:16 a.m.: Joseph Monahan, 34, of 386 Essex Ave. was arrested after a traffic stop on the Route 128 Extension. He faces charges of driving on a suspended license, a subsequent offense, driving an unregistered vehicle and having an open container of marijuana in the vehicle.
Summonses: An individual was served at Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street at 8:31 a.m., and attempts made Beacon Street at 9:53 a.m. and Washington Street at 9:55 p.m
Harassment reported at the station at 7:36 a.m. and a prevention order was unable to be served on Maplewood Avenue at 8:18 a.m.
Motor vehicle stops were made on Nautilus Road at 9:08 a.m. and East Main Street at 9:19 a.m.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, April 21
11:13 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
10:24 p.m.: Medical emergency on Marmion Way. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
2:49 p.m.: A credit card found on Broadway was turned into police. Officers contacted the card company and destroyed the card.
11:44 and 10:07 a.m.: Medical emergencies on Curtis Street and Granite Street. Both were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, April 21
10:49 p.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a verbal warning for having defective equipment.
7:11 a.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
4:20 a.m.: Medical emergency on Newport Park. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Thursday, April 22
6:54 a.m.: A driver on Pond Street received a written warning for speeding.
Wednesday, April 21
7:58 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a citation for having expired registration.
5:34 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a citation for a hands-free driving violation.
5:15 and 11:34 a.m.: Traffic stops for speeding. A driver on Eastern Avenue received a citation and a driver on Pond Street received a verbal warning.
11:03 a.m.: Report of a car parked on John Wise Avenue for multiple days. Officers spoke with the car's owner and it was later moved.