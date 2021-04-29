In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, April 28
6:54 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the area of Walgreens on Main Street to get a description of an individual possibly armed with multiple guns. An officer spoke with a man who said that while in Home Style Laundry, he saw a man with a gun in a shoulder holster. Dispatch was informed that the man with the suspected guns had moved to Cape Ann Convenience. As the man exited the store, an officer observed a bulge on his right side above his hip that appeared to be a handgun. An officer asked the man to place his hands behind his back and informed him he was going to be handcuffed for his safety and theirs. An officer removed the gun and a spare magazine from the man's waistband. The man explained that it was a Byrna HD air pistol and an officer found that the magazine was loaded with hard plastic projectiles about the size of a large gum ball. Once it was discovered that the man was not carrying a firearm, the handcuffs were removed. The man denied threatening anyone with the pistol and said that he carries it for self defense.
6:45 p.m.: A coyote was struck by car on Route 128 south. The coyote was deceased and moved to the side of the road.
5 p.m.: When an officer went to the CVS at Gloucester Crossing to purchase a beverage for his break, an employee flagged him down and stated that an individual had been in the bathroom for a long time and he was unsure what he was doing in there. The officer went into the restroom to check on the well being of the individual, who stated that he needed more time. The officer waited a few more minutes and stopped hearing movement. Fearing that there was a possible medical situation, the officer knocked again but the man did not respond. The officer was going to have the employee open the door when the man exited the bathroom carrying a bag. Being hard of hearing, he said he did not hear the officer ask if he was OK but said he was fine. When asked by police if he had taken the bag into the restroom, the man denied it and offered to empty it. All of the contents appeared to be from Shaws, not CVS. The man further stated that he feels like the employee has been discriminating and harassing him for the last few months because of the way he looks and his disability. He said the employee has accused him multiple times of stealing and he wants a report on file.
3:50 p.m.: One hypodermic needle retrieved near 22 Grove St. was disposed of safely.
3:14 p.m.: Kids were reported to be throwing rocks at windows by St. John's Church at 48 Middle St.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, April 28
12:19 p.m.: Public Works was notified of a grill left in the roadway on Driftwood Way.
11:58 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of raccoons stuck on the roof of a School Street home.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, April 28
4:05 p.m.: After multiple calls, the Fire Department spoke with a Kings Way resident regarding a legal burning on the property. After the conversation, the person agreed to stopped burning for the day.
2:28 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of an injured bird stuck inside a Smiths Point Road home.
9:24 a.m.: Medical emergency on Hickory Hill Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Wednesday, April 28
4:28 p.m.: Report of a stolen bike on Martin Street.
1:40 p.m.: An officer spoke with a dog-walker on Evan's Way regarding the town's dog waste bylaw.
1:16 p.m.: A driver received a verbal warning for having expired registration. The driver was able to renew the registration online on the roadside before being dismissed by the officer.
10:40 a.m.: Report of a lost backpack leaf blower on Martin Street.