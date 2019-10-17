In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police departments:
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Oct. 17
8:53 a.m.: Medical emergency at Rockport Fire Central Station. A firefighter that was working the Briarstone Road house fire was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
5:51 a.m.: Report of a metal garage door dangling off its hinges at the Cape Ann Tool Company. Officers notified the property owner.
5:48 a.m.: A fire alarm at Rockport Middle and High School was activated due to a power outage. Firefighters at the scene found no evidence of fire.
4:54 a.m.: General power outages were reported around town. Police advised residents to contact National Grid for any further questions.
4:31 a.m.: Medical emergency on Briarstone Road. A firefighter that was working the Briarstone Road house fire was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
4:27 a.m.: Report of a carbon monoxide alarm on Harraden Avenue. Firefighters found high carbon monoxide readings in the home. The carbon monoxide was coming from the home's generator, which was shut off. The homeowner was allowed back inside after the home was properly aired out.
4:02 a.m.: A Granite Street resident reported smelling smoke in the area. Officers at the scene believed the smell was coming from the house fire on Briarstone Road.
3:15 a.m.: Report of a carbon monoxide alarm on Harraden Avenue. Firefighters at the scene found no readings..
3 a.m.: Report of a house fire on Briarstone Road. Rockport Police and Fire was dispatched, as well as fire crews from Essex, Gloucester, Beverly and Hamilton. The state fire marshal was notified. Fire crews cleared the scene at 11:21 a.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the state fire marshal's office. No foul play is suspected.
2:55 a.m.: Report of a blown transformer on Saratoga Court. Rockport Fire and National Grid was dispatched to the scene.
2:35 a.m.: The DPW was notified of a tree branch blocking the roadway on South Street.
2:14 a.m.: National Grid was notified of downed wires on Pigeon Hill Street.
12:29 a.m.: Report of a downed tree blocking the roadway on Pigeon Hill Street. Rockport Fire Department, DPW and National Grid reported to the scene. A tree removal company was later notified. At 5:37 a.m., the tree was removed and the roadway was cleared.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
11:40 p.m.: National Grid was notified of a fallen tree branch tangled in electrical wires on Mt. Locust Avenue. The area was cleared at 12:30 a.m.
4:44 p.m.: Medical emergency on Mt. Pleasant Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
1:23 p.m.: Medical emergency on South Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
12:26 p.m.: Report of a car accident involving a CATA bus and a pick-up truck on High Street. Officers at the scene were unable to locate the bus or pick-up truck. When police reached out to CATA, a representative confirmed an accident did happen but the company declined to contact the police as it believed the damage caused was minimal. The representative also said the matter will be handled internally.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Oct. 16
7:39 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a court summons for operating with a suspended license.
7:30 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
6:40 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.
10:38 a.m.: Report of a deceased seal on Singing Beach. Animal Control searched the area and were unable to find the seal.
8:53 a.m.: An 87-year-old woman on Newport Park who was reportedly having difficulty breathing was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
8:21 a.m.: Report of unpaid services on Summer Street. Officers determined it was a civil matter and no further action was taken.
