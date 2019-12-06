In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, Dec. 6
12:56 a.m.: Austin N. Hale, 33, of 8 1/2 Burnham St. in Gloucester, was arrested on a default warrant out of Peabody District Court and charges of operating an uninsured motor vehicle and operating a vehicle after revocation of registration. The arrest followed a traffic stop on Rogers Street.
Thursday, Dec. 5
10:53 p.m.: A Prospect Street resident reported an intoxicated woman banging on his door and attempting to enter his residence. The woman left on her own.
1:10 p.m.: Police said they plan to summon a Sadler Street man to court on the charge of operating a motor vehicle without a license following a motor vehicle crash on Prospect Street.
10:37 a.m.: Police said they will seek a summons to court on the charges of uttering a counterfeit note, larceny under $1,200 by a single scheme and attempted larceny for a Peabody man who tried to pass allegedly counterfeit $50 bills at two separate Gloucester convenience stores.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Dec. 5
11:12 p.m.: An alarm sounded at the Shalin Liu Performance Center on Main Street. Officers checked the building and found no issues.
5:11 p.m.: A School Street resident reported falling victim to a phone scam. The matter is under investigation.
4:13 p.m.: A person reported the holiday tree on Dock Square was slightly tilted. Workers at the DPW said they were aware of the tilt and that it was the best they could do to keep it upright.
11:20 a.m.: A person reported someone had parked in one of the spots reserved on Main Street. The spots were marked off with reserved signs, but the driver reportedly moved one of the signs before parking. Officers spoke with the driver and the car was moved.
6:53 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for driving with a headlight out.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Dec. 5
9:17 and 8:14 p.m.: Two drivers on Beach Street received verbal warnings for having defective equipment and a crosswalk violation, respectively.
6:40 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for having defective equipment.
6:02 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.
2:24 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for a crosswalk violation.
11:09 a.m.: A driver on Lincoln Street received a verbal warning for texting while driving.
ESSEX
Friday, Dec. 6
6:41 a.m.: Medical emergency on Martin Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Beverly Hospital.
5:37 a.m.: A driver on the corner of Eastern Avenue and Harlow Street received a citation for an unspecified violation.
Thursday, Dec. 5
7:28 p.m.: A person reported seeing a deer limping on School Street in Manchester. The person was transferred to Manchester Police Department.
2:37 p.m.: Report of a person breaking into a storage barn on Centennial Grove Road. The door to the barn was reportedly broken. The DPW was notified to board the barn up.
6:46, 5:55 and 5:48 a.m.: Three drivers on Main Street received citations. The two that were pulled over at 6:46 and 5:48 a.m. were cited for speeding, while the other was cited for having a headlight out.
3:22 a.m.: The DPW was notified to sand down ice on Martin Street.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
6:36 p.m.: The DPW was notified of a grinder pump alarm on Main Street.
5:07 a.m.: Carbon monoxide alarm activation on Lakeview Road. Firefighters at the scene found CO readings coming from an indoor wooden stove. The house was ventilated and later cleared.
