In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Friday Aug. 11
5:56 a.m.: A report was made about downed utility wires on Parker Street. The Department of Public Works was notified.
Thursday Aug. 10
10:25 p.m.: A report was made about the erratic operation of a motor vehicle on Jerdens Lane.
Medical emergencies: Ambulance transport to a hospital was conducted from a Mt. Pleasant Street address at 12:25 a.m. and a Spring Lane address at 2:18 a.m.
Wednesday Aug. 9
8:50 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a Rowe Point address.
8:20 p.m.: A report was made about a motor vehicle accident at Bearskin Neck.
10:59 a.m.: After a fire alarm sounded, the Fire Department was dispatched to a Marmion Way address.
5:38 a.m.: After a medical alarm, an ambulance transport was conducted from a Millbrook Park address.
ESSEX
Thursday, Aug. 10
11:59 a.m.: A complaint was made about an animal on Martin Street.
Wednesday, Aug. 9
9:50 p.m.: A report was made about alleged theft at a Centennial Grove Road address.
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, Aug. 6
11:23 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 54-year-old Gloucester woman charging her with negligent operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of property damage after responding to a crash with property damage only involving a white 2021 Jeep Cherokee on Eastern Point Boulevard. A caller told police the Jeep had attempted to leave after striking a stone pillar at his driveway’s entrance. Police responded and stopped the Jeep on Eastern Point Boulevard as it was approaching the entrance at Farrington Avenue. The driver denied hitting anything, despite the damage visible to the right front side of her vehicle and a large gash in the front tire. Police noticed shrubbery still attached to the vehicle. Police noted the driver had signs of being intoxicated and had difficulty producing her registration and license. Police gathered she was coming from a party at the Eastern Point Yacht Club about 1.4 miles away. She at first denied drinking that evening, then told the officer she had one drink, and when asked again if she had had anything to drink, she told the officer she had had two glasses of red wine. After submitting to a series of field sobriety tests, which the report said she failed, police told her they would be seeking a criminal complaint against her and that her Jeep would towed. The woman’s husband was called to pick her up. Police filed an Immediate Threat Suspension form with the Registry of Motor Vehicles.
11:03 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint against an 18-year-old Gloucester resident charging him with vandalizing property.
6:20 p.m.: Police took a report of a larceny of an Apple Watch on Rockport Road.
5:08 p.m.: A well-being check for a man passed out in the passenger seat of a gold Toyota Corolla on Addison Street resulted in police filing a criminal complaint in court against a 39-year-old Gloucester woman charging her with driving on a suspended license, a subsequent offense. A caller stated the woman had left the driver’s seat and left the man in the car. Police were familiar with the woman and knew her license was suspended. Police were able to wake up the passenger who told police the two had been at the beach all day and that the woman’s cousin had been driving them around. Police went up to the woman’s apartment and she said she was alone. She told police that she did not drive, but a friend had driven. Police said there was no mention of a cousin and they cleared the call. Later, with the help of a sergeant, they were able to obtain security footage of the address just prior to the initial call that showed the Toyota arrive on Addison Street and a woman police recognized to be the driver get out of the driver’s side door and walk into the residence, leading police to charge her.
4:43 p.m.: Police took a report of shoplifting at Market Basket on Gloucester Crossing Road.
11:12 a.m.: As a result of a motor-vehicle stop on Eastern and Harrison avenues, police arrested a 44-year-old Roxbury resident on a straight arrest warrant.
10:20 p.m.: Police responded to a crash with property damage only in the vicinity of 125 Atlantic Road.
10:10 a.m.: A caller reported a bag of pills on the ground on the sidewalk on on Atlantic Road and was concerned a child might get it. The bag was located with non-prescription medication inside and police disposed of it.
2:17 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Grant Circle and Washington Street.
Saturday, Aug. 5
10:31 p.m.: Police took a report of a past hit-and-run resulting in minor property damage on Main Street.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Washington Street at 10:37 a.m., Duncan Street at 11:22 a.m., at Niles Beach and Eastern Point Boulevard at 1:01 p.m. when a vehicle was towed, on Rockport Road and Beachland Avenue at 2:21 p.m., and Hesperus Avenue and Castle Hill Road at 10:14 p.m.
4:16 p.m.: The Fire Department was assisted with directing traffic during a medical emergency on Washington Street.
12:33 p.m.: An Ocean Avenue resident said a landscaper her neighbor uses was using a leaf blower to blow dirt into the road, a city ordinance violation.
9:11 a.m.: A report of a medical emergency resulted in a patient being transported to the hospital. Police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 76-year-old Gloucester man charging him with assault.
Friday, Aug. 4
7:49 p.m.: A 911 call for family members fighting resulted in police planning to file a criminal complaint against a 17-year-old juvenile on a charge of assault and battery.
5:34 p.m.: Police took a report of vandalism on Springfield Street.
4:11 p.m.: Trash dumping was reported on Gee Avenue.
1:38 p.m.: A two-car crash with property damage only was reported on Washington Street. No injuries were reported.
11:21 p.m.: Police took a report of a past larceny from a boat from Parker Street. The reporting person told police he keeps his boat tied up behind 7 Parker St. and that he had not been down to it since July 30. He said he had several rods and reels on the boat and that five were missing. The fishing rods he had were described to police as three Penn Rods, two of which had Penn Battle reels and one had a Penn spinning reel; and two Okuma rods, both with Penn reels, and one Sabiki rod. The boat owner said there was one Sabiki rod left on the boat, but it had been dropped on the deck and was not in the location where he had left it. The boat owner came to the boat to troubleshoot a radio issue when he noticed the fishing rods were missing.
10:51 a.m.: As a result of an emergency 209A protective order, police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 47-year-old Gloucester man charging him with violation of a harassment prevention order.
9:31 a.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with a report of a car fire on Main Street. The car had apparent mechanical issues and was parked in a legal spot. Police awaited AAA to take the car to an auto shop.
2:18 a.m.: Peace was restored after a report of an assault was taken at Rose’s Yacht Yard at 375 Main St. A captain reported being assaulted by a crew member and the crew member refused to leave the boat. The individual left prior to police arriving.