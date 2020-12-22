In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Dec. 22
7:42 a.m.: A large Siberian Husky was reported to be loose in the area of Cherry Street.
Monday, Dec. 21
8:35 p.m.: A caller from Magnolia Avenue reported that an ex-girlfriend was banging on the door and trying to get in.
7:17 p.m.: A woman from Dennison Street reported that on Dec. 14 a FedEx package was taken from her residence. The package was a $449.99 Yamaha Keyboard.
12:15 p.m.: An executive officer at Sudbay Automotive called the station to report customers who had passed two fraudulent checks. On Dec. 4, two individuals had their vehicles serviced at Sudbay's. They payed for the services with two checks, one totaling $2,000 and the other $2,644.68. The company was notified by the bank that the checks were invalid.
8 a.m.: Police were dispatched to Millett Street for a report of a stranger entering a vehicle while the owner of the car was buckling her child into the backseat. Upon arrival, police spoke with the woman who explained that while she was buckling in her child, a woman approached her car and got into the driver's seat. The woman then told her to take all of her clothes off except her shoes and socks and that they were going for a ride. The woman then explained that she knew this was her car, that she had just gotten her license back and "Markie" didn't tell her where it was. The woman then couldn't start the car without the keys so she became aggressive and ripped a phone charger out of the socket and began grabbing items that were on the passenger seat, include some toiletries and prescription medicine. The caller then removed her child from the car and called her cousin. The cousin talked the woman out of the car and then got back some of the belongings she had taken. The woman then walked up the hill. Both the cousin and the caller explained to police that they see this woman quite frequently, describing her as having a shaved head, usually wearing sagging sweatpants, and a hat. Police went to a house on Forest Street to try and find the woman. After an officer knocked on the door, the woman answered the door while on the phone with someone else. When police asked to speak with her, she went back upstairs, told the person on the phone that she just went to go outside and the cops were there, and then shut the door and would not open it when police knocked again.
Sunday, Dec. 20
11:15 a.m.: A resident reported receiving multiple harassing phone calls from the neighbor. According to the caller, the neighbor has routinely left voicemails accusing them of breaking into their house, drinking their liquor and stealing their belongings. Officers told the neighbor to continue to document these incidents and inform the police if it continues to occur.
Saturday, Dec. 19
8:30 p.m.: Kevin Reardon, 37, was cited for reportedly stealing holiday presents from a parked car on Prospect Street. The stolen items were clothing, boots and a book wrapped in a plastic bag. The caller reported seeing their car door open and a man carrying a bag walking away from it. Officers found Reardon, who matched the caller's description, hiding behind a fence near an Addison Street home. Police were alerted to the location after someone reported seeing a man trying to enter the home through the back door. The CVS bag was located by a snow bank near Reardon's hiding spot. When officers told him the items were holiday presents, he remarked: "There was nothing good in it anyway." Officers informed Reardon he will be receiving a court summons for breaking and entering into a vehicle and larceny under $1,200, and let him go on his way.
7:43 p.m.: A truck driver making a delivery at Railroad Ave Liquors at 7 Railroad Ave. reported someone had possibly stolen a case of beer from the back of the truck. The investigation is ongoing.
2:36 p.m.: A Summit Street resident reported his roommate had punched him five days ago. The person said he didn't wish to press charges, but wanted the incident on record in case the roommate's behavior becomes more violent. He said he planned on asking the roommate to move out.
9:38 a.m.: Report of a fire at 93 Western Ave. Officer Scott Duffany was alerted to the incident after receiving an open 911 call coming from the residence. In the report, Duffany said he could only hear an alarm sounding on the other line. Once on the scene, he saw smoke coming from the home and people escaping through the back door. Duffany used a fire extinguisher to help douse the flames before firefighters arrived on scene. No injuries were reported.
Friday, Dec. 18
6 p.m.: A Maplewood Road resident reported larceny. According to the report, the person made two ATM withdrawals, one for $200 and the other for $60, back-to-back while out shopping for Christmas presents. Ten minutes later, while getting a coffee, the person realized they did not take their cash out from the ATM after it was dispensed. When they went back to the machine, the money was gone. An officer viewed the person's bank statement to verify the transaction history. Police later reached out to the store where the ATM was located to possibly review security camera footage. The case is ongoing.
12:15 a.m.: Report of a car accident with injuries at Market Basket. No further information was available at the time of publication.
ROCKPORT
Monday, Dec. 21
1:50 a.m.: Medical emergency on Bradley Wharf. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Sunday, Dec. 20
10:29 p.m.: The DPW was notified of water bubbling out of the ground on Pigeon Hill Street.
12:16 p.m.: Officers helped a driver on McKay's Drive who backed their car into a snow bank.
Saturday, Dec. 19
Illegally parked cars: Two cars parked on Broadway were tagged at 1:28 and 1:17 a.m. Two others parked on Main Street were towed at 12:50 and 12:45 a.m.
2:48 p.m.: Officers assisted a Millbrook Park resident who was locked out of their apartment.
10:50 a.m.: Officers helped a driver on Langsford Street get their car out from a snow bank.
10:03 a.m.: Firefighters assisted Gloucester Fire Department on a call in their town.
7:22 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a possible fisher cat sighting on Country Club Road.
Friday, Dec. 18
6:29 p.m.: Report of a water valve shut-off cover missing on Gott Avenue.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, Dec. 20
12:57 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of ice-fishers fishing off Summer Street.
Saturday, Dec. 19
1:06 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of their car on Desmond Avenue.
12:14 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a dog bite incident on Beach Street.
11:15 a.m.: Officers helped a driver on Pleasant Street get their car out from a snow bank.
9:01 a.m.: The DPW moved a fallen tree from the roadway on Beach Street.
Friday, Dec. 18
9:44 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a written warning for a stop sign violation.
3:09 p.m.: Firefighters removed a smoking oven from an Old Essex Road home.
2:01 p.m.: Officers assisted a Hickory Hill Road resident who reported a false unemployment claim.
ESSEX
Monday, Dec. 21
1:30 a.m.: A car parked on Eastern Avenue during the snow parking ban was tagged.
Sunday, Dec. 20
8:52 p.m.: Officers assisted a driver who slid off the road at the corner of Pond Street and Harry Homans Drive. No injuries or damage were reported.
2:35 p.m.: The DPW was notified of a grinder pump alarm on Western Avenue.
Saturday, Dec. 19
7:48 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for driving without their headlights on.
3:03 p.m.: A Southern Avenue resident requested police presence while they moved out of their apartment.
12:43 p.m.: The DPW was notified of a sewer alarm on Lakeview Road.
1:12 a.m.: Stephen Kallock, 32, of 20 Lakeview Ave., Middleton, was arrested on Southern Avenue for operating under the influence of drugs and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. Officers reportedly found Kallock passed out behind the wheel while parked curbside. After being booked, at 4:16 a.m., officers provided Kallock a courtesy ride back to his home. At 11:38 a.m., a person reported Kallock had allegedly stolen his girlfriend's cell phone the previous night. Police did not provide any more details regarding that case. Kallock was arraigned at Gloucester District Court Monday morning.
Friday, Dec. 18
2:52 p.m.: An Apple Street resident reported an unfamiliar silver sedan was parked in the driveway. The person suspected the driver was stealing packages in the neighborhood. Officers found the driver was actually a UPS contractor delivering packages, and he had pulled into the wrong address. No further action was taken.