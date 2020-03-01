In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, Feb. 28
6:19 a.m.: Officers responded to a Cleveland Street apartment on report of a disturbance involving landlord-tenant issues. Peace restored.
Thursday, Feb. 27
8:45 a.m.: A caller reported a possible erratic operator at West Parish Elementary School. Officers located the vehicle and spoke with the operator. No impairment detected.
7:11 a.m.: Detectives are investigating a reported assault at Addison Gilbert Hospital. The alleged incident occurred in the line at the methadone clinic.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Feb. 27
9:16 p.m.: Branden Murphy, 30, of Gloucester, was arrested on High Street on charges of driving with a suspended license and not having an inspection sticker. He is scheduled to be arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Monday.
6:03 p.m.: A driver on the corner of Mount Pleasant and Gott streets received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
5:25 p.m.: A driver on Mount Pleasant Street received a civil infraction for an inspection sticker violation and not having a license or registration sticker in possession.
4:09 p.m.: A Hodgkins Road resident reported losing a black-and-white backpack on an MBTA train. It had not been turned into the Rockport Police Department at presstime.
2:45 p.m.: A Warren Court resident reported receiving a scam call. No personal information was given out to the scammer.
1:22 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
10:09 a.m.: Medical emergency on High Street. The person refused ambulance services.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Feb. 27
Traffic stops: Seven drivers received warnings — five verbal and two written — for violating various traffic laws between 8:26 a.m. and 7:01 p.m.
8:35 p.m.: Lift assist at The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
6:13 p.m.: Firefighters assisted a person locked out of his or her home at The Plains.
1:11 p.m.: Report of a hit-and-run crash on Summer Street. No injuries were reported. The truck which instigated the collision was located. A damage report was filed.
12:44 p.m.: Lift assist at The Plains. The person refused ambulance services.
10:51 a.m.: Lift assist on Old Essex Road. The person refused ambulance services.
ESSEX
Thursday, Feb. 27
Traffic stops: Six drivers received verbal warnings for violating various traffic laws from 1:43 to 11:55 p.m.
7:36 p.m.: Report of suspicious activity on Southern Avenue. Officers found it was a contractor working on a house after hours. The contractor was told to keep the noise down.
4:31 p.m.: Report of a hit-and-run crash on Eastern Avenue. No injuries were reported. The hit car was towed from the scene.
12:53 p.m.: Animal Control picked up a black and tan pit bull mix on the corner of Forest Avenue and Southern Avenue. It was unknown Friday morning if the dog was returned to its owner.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Traffic stops: Three drivers received verbal warnings for violating various traffic laws between 7:08 a.m. and 6:10 p.m.
