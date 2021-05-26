In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, May 25
7:23 p.m.: A hypodermic needle recovered on Magnolia Avenue was disposed of safely.
4:57 p.m.: A raccoon was reported to be in someone's vehicle on Kondelin Road. The raccoon eventually left the vehicle and animal control was not needed.
4:14 p.m.: A caller from Burnham Street reported that a woman was yelling on the phone for 15 minutes and is potentially not in the right state of mind.
3:41 p.m.: A caller from Grapevine Road reported that someone stole her package containing a television off of her porch. The person called back to report that the package was delivered to the wrong address.
9:14 a.m.: Workers at Eastern Point Yacht Club reported harassment.
9:11 a.m.: The manager of the Crow's Nest Suites at 334 Main St. requested an officer for a guest who is refusing to leave and causing a disturbance. The guest finally left but there were a number hypodermic needles found.
8:51 a.m.: Threats were made at 12 Orchard St.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, May 26
1:14 a.m.: Medical emergency on Bearskin Neck. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
12:33 a.m.: A person reported an active fire inside his or her AirBnB rental home on Moraine Court. The person reportedly used a fire extinguisher but was unable to douse it on his own. The Fire Department put out the fire. No injuries were reported. The extent of damage caused to the home is unknown at press time.
Tuesday, May 25
9:21 a.m.: Lift assist on Broadway.
9:19 p.m.: A person reported his car was vandalized on Wharf Road. The matter is under investigation.
7:46 p.m.: Report of a large tree limb growing from a Granite Street property was blocking the roadway. The homeowner was notified to trim the tree.
7:05 p.m.: Medical emergency on Frank Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
4:25 p.m.: Gloucester police asked officers to contact a Mt. Pleasant Street resident regarding a hit-and-run incident in their city.
11:32 a.m.: A driver on Jerden's Lane received a written warning for not carrying his license.
11:06 a.m.: A driver on Mt. Pleasant Street received a written warning for speeding.
9:51 a.m.: A person on Sandy Bay Terrace reported another person had allegedly taken an illegal video of him and wanted the video to be deleted. Officers determined the video was not taken illegally. A report was filed regarding the incident.
9:27 a.m.: A driver on Granite Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
8:59 a.m.: Medical emergency on Mt. Pleasant Street. The person refused ambulance services.
8:45 a.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for a one-way violation.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, May 25
Traffic stops: Between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., 14 drivers received written warnings for violating traffic laws. Stops occurred on Rockwood Heights Road, Old Essex Road, Pine Street, Route 128 northbound, Raymond Street, Summer Street, Pleasant Street Extension and Lincoln Street. Eleven were warned for speeding and three were warned for an inspection sticker violation. The traffic enforcement effort was part of a public safety grant issued to the department in November.
4:27 p.m.: Report of a person walking around with a samurai sword on Rosedale Avenue. Officers spoke with the individual and found the sword was made of plastic. No further action was taken.
12:56 p.m.: Medical emergency at The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Wednesday, May 26
6:45 and 6:32 a.m.: Two drivers on John Wise Avenue and Main Street received verbal warnings for speeding.
6:24 a.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for an inspection sticker violation.
6:19 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for speeding and an inspection sticker violation.
Tuesday, May 25
6:27 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.