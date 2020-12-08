In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Dec. 8
Building and area checks down around town throughout the morning.
12:49 a.m.: Public Works notified of bad road conditions on Main Street.
Monday, Dec. 7
6:08 p.m.: A large limb from a tree on Verizon property at Main and Hale streets fell into the road. Officers moved the limb to the verge and notified Verizon.
4:30 p.m.: Granite Street resident reports an unemployment claim was filed in his or her name.
911 hangups: Officers spoke with callers on Schoo, Street at 9:38 a.m., Granite Street at 11:09 a.m., and Quarry Ridge Lane at 3:56 p.m. to confirm no action was needed.
12:20 p.m.: Medical aid call on Marmion Way. Beauport Ambulance transported the individual to a hospital.
8:05 a.m.: Wellness checks made on residents around town.
7:05 a.m.: Public Works notified of bad road conditions on Granite Street.
Building and area checks down around town throughout the day.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Dec. 8
7:34 a.m.: Fire Department dispatched to an Apple Street building for carbon monoxide alarm sounding on the second and third floors. Firefighters found no readings of the gas and advised an electrician be called.
1:05 a.m.: Public Works notified of bad road conditions and asked to bring out the sanders.
Building and area checks down around town throughout the morning.
Monday, Dec. 7
Traffic stops made on on Western Avenue at 6:38 p.m. and on John Wise Avenue at 10:44 p.m. Both drivers given verbal warnings for moving violations.
9:37 p.m.: Driver reports hitting a deer at the corner of Addison Street and Southern Avenue. The deer took off, the car had damage to the front bumper.
10:45 a.m.: Complaint about truck blocking roadway on Southern Avenue. The trucker moved the vehicle.
Building and area checks down around town throughout the day.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Dec. 7
9:45 p.m.: Commercial alarm activation on Lincoln Street. Workers on scene.
7:10 p.m.: Wallet reported lost on Beach Street. Information taken.
6:34 p.m.: Lift assistance given on Summer Street.
5:50 p.m.: Fire alarm activation on Powder House Lane. It was triggered in error by the plumber.
5:35 p.m.: Pleasant Street resident reports false unemployment claim made in his or her name. Information taken.
Traffic enforcement conducted with radar on Lincoln Street at 10:10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. No violations.
4:24 p.m.: Deceased seal reported on Ocean Street. Animal control office notified.
4:13 p.m.: 911 call placed from Beverly transferred to Beverly Police.
12:25 p.m.: 911 caller reached wrong number, given to Mansfield Police.
11:21 a.m.: Dead rabbit removed from roadway on School Street.
10:29 a.m.: Animal control returns loose dog on Stanley Avenue to owner.