In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, August 5
2:26 a.m.: A caller from the 7-Eleven at 48 Maplewood Ave. reported there is a disgruntled customer who believes he did not get the right amount of change.
Tuesday, August 4
10:11 p.m.: A man from 15 Prospect St. reported someone in a blue motor vehicle threw something at him and is harassing him.
8:15 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Willow Street to take report of a past larceny. Upon arrival, a woman explained that sometime over the past week someone had taken $1,100 out of her vehicle. The cash was reported to be in several denominations, including $400 in one envelope, $600 in another and some random change and cash. She explained that all of the money was behind her driver's seat in a purse, under a sweater. She went on to explain that she and her husband had been allowing someone to stay on their couch from time to time and the theft may have been done by him as he had access to her car keys.
5:45 p.m.: A citizen walked into the station to turn in two $100 bills found in the frozen food section of Shaw's on Railroad Avenue. An officer then responded to the store to pass the information along to the store manager. A store clerk informed the officer that a customer in his 30s had attempted to pay for groceries but realized he had $200 missing from his pocket. The customer who lost the money was notified, able to properly identify the amount, and the money was returned later that day.
5:36 p.m.: A bus driver reported someone may have shot a paint ball at his bus. The report came after a driver by Little River Market at 300 Essex Ave. had his windshield struck by an unknown object.
2:59 p.m.: A caller reported that 10 dirt bikes were racing on the pavement of the Magnolia Woods, and when the caller said something to the people, they told her they had permission from the police to do so. She requested an officer check the area especially since some bikes had passengers without helmets.
2:29 p.m.: An officer was flagged down at 61 Atlantic Road for a fishing pole on the rocks that was unattended.
1:26 p.m.: A woman came to the police station to report identity theft. She explained to an officer that she recently received a letter from PenFed Credit Union regarding a recent application. It detailed that her application was under review and requested she provide them with two recent pay stubs in order to further process. After reaching out to PenFed, the woman was informed by customer service that someone used her name, address and Social Security number to apply for a loan for $20,000.
12:30 p.m.: An officer was flagged down by a landlord of a vacant apartment at 7A Eastern Ave. who believed that someone is inside. Police confirmed that no one was inside.
10:05 a.m: A man walked into the police station lobby to turn in his firearm. He explained to police that he had recently received notice that his license had been suspended.