In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Nov. 21
12:57 a.m.: An pfficer responded to a Taylor Street residence on a noise complaint from a resident about an upstairs neighbor's music. Police, who said the music was so loud its vibrated the downstairs residence, instructed the upstairs neighbor to turn it down and leave it down. Peace restored.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
8:43 p.m.: Police were summoned to Supreme Roast Beef restaurant on Main Street on a report of an incapacitated man. The owner of the property told police the man no longer is welcome on the property. Police gave the man a courtesy ride to the Action Inc. shelter.
9:18 a.m.: Animal Control was summoned to the Plum Cove Elementary School on Hickory Street on report of raccoons rummaging in the dumpster. The raccoons were trapped and set free elsewhere.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Nov. 20
6:41 p.m.: A Pooles Lane resident reportedly heard loud revving noises and a loud bang in the area. Officers spoke with a person parked nearby. The driver said the car was out of gas and had backfired. The car was moved a short time later.
6:35 p.m.: A driver on King Street received a verbal warning for having broken headlights.
3:41 p.m.: Medical emergency on Story Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
3:23 p.m.: Minor car accident involving a car and bus on Station Square. No injuries were reported. The damage caused by the accident is estimated to cost less than $1,000.
12:04 p.m.: Report of car parked on Hale Street for more than 72 hours. Officers spoke with the owner and the car was moved.
ESSEX
Thursday, Nov. 21
6:46 a.m.: Utility requested on Western Avenue. Notification made.
Building and property checks around town throughout the morning.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Traffic stops for various violations were made on Southern Avenue at Lowe Hill Road at 7:08 a.m., Southern Avenue at Apple Street at 10:34 a.m., Southern Avenue at 6:04 and 6:12 p.m., and Tree Hill at 10:18 p.m. One motorist received a citation, the others were given verbal warnings.
4:54 p.m.: Motor vehicle accident with no injuries reported on Eastern Avenue. Assistance given.
2:01 p.m.: Theft reported on Martin Street. Report filed.
Citizens seeking assistance spoken to and given help they needed on Western Avenue at 11:10 and 11:11 a.m. Reports filed in both cases.
8:13 a.m.: Suspicious activity on Martin Street. Report filed.
Building and property checks around town throughout the day.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Nov. 20
1:49 p.m.: A truck reportedly hit and damaged a post on Beach Street.
