In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Nov. 25
2:06 a.m.: Police responded to a Friend Street address on a noise complaint and instructed the offending individuals to quiet down. Peace restored.
1:17 a.m.: Police responded to a Goodwin Road address on report of a loud group. The group was dispersed. Peace restored.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
7:04 p.m.: Police are investigating a complaint from a resident of Stage Fort Apartments on Western Avenue that his neighbor "hit him in the face multiple times."
3:26 p.m.: Police and rescue squad responded to the intersection of Washington and Mansfield streets on report of an intoxicated male wandering in and out of traffic. The man was transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Nov. 27
12:31 a.m.: Suspicious activity on Eastern Avenue. Officer to file report.
Building and property checks around town throughout the morning.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Traffic stops for various violations were made on Main Street at 5:20 p.m., John Wise Avenue at Island Road at 5:26 p.m., Martin and Prospect streets at 6 p.m., and Main Street at Western Avenue at 10:41 p.m. Two motorists were given written warnings, the others verbal warnings.
6:22 p.m.: Motor vehicle accident on Essex Park Road. No injuries reported.
Building and property checks around town throughout the day.
ROCKPORT
4:39 a.m.: Fire alarm activation on Granite Street. Responding firefighters determined it was a faulty detector.
4:31 a.m.: Alarm reported on Main Street. No police action required.
Building and property checks around town throughout the morning.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Traffic stops for various violations were made on Granite Street at 10:01 a.m., Thatcher Road at Briny Way at 7:34 p.m., and Main Street at 9:08 p.m. One car was towed, and two drivers were given verbal warnings.
8:41 p.m.: Vehicle disabled on Main Street. Assistance given.
4:54 p.m.: Firefighters dispatched to Atlantic Avenue by caller's request. An electrician drilled through a meter, which began to spark. The electrician turned off the power before firefighters arrived. National Grid was notified.
3:47 p.m.: A Granite Street resident reported hearing a loud bang under her feet in the home. Firefighters were dispatched as a precaution.
12:24 p.m.: Alarm reported at Whistle Stop Mall. Services rendered.
10:22 a.m.: Officers conducted wellness checks and spoke to individuals all over town.
9:11 a.m.: Other agency assisted on upper Main Street.
Building and property checks around town throughout the day.
