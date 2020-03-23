In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Sunday, March 22
2:20 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of children playing basketball at the Rockport High School courts on Jerden's Lane. All outdoor recreational spaces in town are closed to the public during the coronavirus epidemic.
1:50 p.m.: Officers told a person on Pebble Beach that collecting the pobbles on the shoreline violates town by-law.
8:49 and 8:18 a.m.: Medical emergencies on Bayridge Lane and Summer Street. Both were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
12:37 a.m.: Medical emergency on High Street. The person refused ambulance services.
Saturday, March 21
3:15 p.m.: Medical emergency on Phillips Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
2:51 p.m.: Report of a loud banging noise, possibly gunfire, coming from the Dogtown area. At this time, there are no further updates related to this call. On Monday, an Rockport officer said he believed the sounds were coming from Cape Ann Sportsman Club in Gloucester.
1:39 p.m.: An illegally parked car on the corner of Gott Avenue and Granite Street was ticketed.
7:29 a.m.: Report of a group of people by the train tracks on Main Street. The group told officers at the scene they were conducting a photo shoot. The shoot was later moved to a different location.
2:46 p.m.: Officers told a Curtis Street resident to turn down loud music.
Friday, March 20
8:54 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for not having the vehicle's taillights on.
5:30 p.m.: Medical emergency on Reillys Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
1:39 p.m.: A Bradley Wharf resident reported receiving a social security scam call. No personal information was given out the scammer.
12:58 p.m.: Medical emergency on Gaffield Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
MANCHESTER
Saturday, March 23
4:20 p.m.: National Grid was notified of a gas smell at a Norwood Home residence.
2:14 p.m.: Essex Police were notified of an erratic driver heading into Essex on School Street.
Friday, March 20
8:35 p.m.: Two fires on Singing Beach were extinguished.
8:33 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a raccoon chewing on the side of a School Street house.
ESSEX
Sunday, March 22
11:04 a.m.: The DPW was notified of a grinder pump alarm at Woodman's on Main Street.
