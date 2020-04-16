In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, April 16
4:38 a.m.: A Myrtle Square resident reported that a white car was playing loud music in front of his residence and woke him up.
Wednesday, April 15
11:57 p.m.: A resident of 88 Washington St. called to report that a downstairs neighbor was being loud and smoking. The neighbor agreed to take the party inside and quiet down for the rest of the night.
4:26 p.m.: A resident of Ocean Avenue reported that a child was riding a pocket bike up and down the street.
2:08 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the Beauport Hotel at 55 Commercial St. to recover a hypodermic needle that was found on the stairs leading to Pavilion Beach. Police could not located the needle.
2:06 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was recovered next to the telephone pole in front of a boat that is for sale at 161 Western Ave. It was disposed of safely.
12:33 p.m.: A caller at the Speedway LLC at 354 Main St reported an argument over gas. The person left prior to the arrival of the police.
9:30 a.m.: A 26 Addison St. resident reported larceny under $1,200 at the Liquor Locker at 287 Main St.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, April 15
3:11 p.m.: Officers dismissed two people from Coach Ed Field Field on Brook Street. All town beaches, parks and sports fields or courts are indefinitely closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.
1:02 p.m.: An Old Essex Road resident reported a Craigslist scam.
ESSEX
Thursday, April 16
5:10 a.m.: Report of an alarm sounding at the Windward Grille Restaurant on Eastern Avenue. Officers checked and secured the building.
2:07 a.m.: A driver on Centennial Grove Road received a written warning for a junior operator license violation.
Wednesday, April 15
3:35 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a loose dog on Story Street.
