In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, May 16
2:09 a.m.: A report was made about an illegally parked motor vehicle at T Wharf.
Monday, May 15
Traffic stops were made on Broadway at 8:27 p.m., Broadway and School Street at 8:33 p.m. and at the intersection of Mt. Pleasant Street and Pleasant Street at 8:44 p.m. The first two drivers were given verbal warnings while the last was issued a written warning.
7:26 p.m.: After a report was made about an animal on Phillips Avenue, Animal Control was notified.
4:38 p.m.: An ambulance transport was conducted after an alarm activation at a Millbrook Park address.
3:32 p.m.: A report was made about annoying telephone calls at a Marbee Road address.
Medical emergencies: Individuals were taken to a hospital by ambulance from King Street and Whistle Stop Mall at 11:51 a.m., Long Branch Avenue at 2:58 p.m., and Parker Street at 3:24 p.m.
10:12 a.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to a Frank Street address.
3:12 a.m.: Suspicious activity reported on Granite Street.
12:13 a.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was refused at a Millbrook Park address.
Sunday, May 14
Medical emergencies: Ambulance transport to a hospitla was conducted from Broadway at 12:13 p.m., South Street at 4:13 p.m., and Atlantic Avenue at 5:28 p.m.
1:40 p.m.: A report was made about a motor vehicle accident at T Wharf.
1:10 a.m.: A noise complaint was made at a School Street address.
Saturday, May 13
11:01 p.m.: A report was made about an illegally parked motor vehicle on Story Street.
10:31 p.m.: A report was made about a motor vehicle accident on Main Street.
9:23 a.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to a Bruno Way address.
4:49 a.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from the area of Story and Granite streets.
Friday, May 12
7:57 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Main Street, a verbal warning was issued.
Vandalism: Reports made about instances on Story Street at 1:14 p.m., of which Public Works was notified, and on Cathedral Avenue and also Pooles Lane at 5:45 p.m.
5:21 p.m.: After a report of a violation of the town’s bylaws, a motor vehicle was ticketed on Penzance Road.
5:16 p.m.: A report was made about a motor vehicle lockout on Pier Avenue.
2:09 p.m.: A report was made about an animal at a Lattof Farm Circle address.
10:07 a.m.: Suspicious activity was reported near Steele Derrick.
8:37 a.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from an Atlantic Avenue address.
7:48 a.m.: A report was made about a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of High and Main streets.
ESSEX
Sunday, May 14
8:58 p.m.: A complaint was made about an animal on Main Street.
12:59 p.m.: After a report a person fell at a Southern Avenue address, an ambulance transport was refused.
GLOUCESTER
Monday, May 8
7:51 p.m.: A crash involving a car backing into another car in the area of Market Basket on Gloucester Crossing Road led to police planning to file a criminal complaint in court against a 42-year-old Gloucester resident charging him with driving without a license. No injuries were reported.
5:50 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with a brush fire in the woods between the Route 128 Extension and the reservoir. One travel lane was shut down on the extension so the fire trucks could work safely. Several holes were cut in the fence to make it easier to run hoses and to get firefighters into the woods. The Fire Department extinguished the fire and it appeared an illegal campsite was the cause.
5:48 p.m.: Police took a report of harassment on Veterans Way.
5:40 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Essex Avenue.
4:44 p.m.: Police took a report of fraud, identity theft from Orchard Street.
3:40 p.m.: Shoplifting was reported at Walgreens on Main Street. The log refers to charges being sought. A store employee reported that at 3:05 p.m., he saw a woman in the makeup section removing products from boxes, putting the empty boxes back on the shelf and concealing the products. The woman then picked up a prescription at the pharmacy and took the items without paying for them, the employee told police. The employee then followed the woman from the store and saw her get into a red Honda Element in the parking lot. The store employee showed the officer a picture of the vehicle’s license plate, and they were able to identify the car's owner through a Registry of Motor Vehicles photo that matched the woman who was in the store. The store employee said this has become an ongoing issue with the woman taking cosmetics without paying for them.
1:12 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported in the vicinity of the Little River Market on Essex Avenue.
11:53 a.m.: A group outside the Rose Baker Senior Center on Manual F. Lewis Street was dispersed.
11:48 a.m.: Police took a report of a hazard on Nally Avenue and Wheeler Street. A patrol officer reported a telephone pole had been snapped at its base. National Grid was notified.
10:06 a.m.: A disturbance was reported in the vicinity of a coffee shop on Washington Street. Police observed a man yelling at another man parked in the area. When police arrived, the man continued walking down the street and the other man left without incident.