GLOUCESTER
Thursday, July 16
6:51 p.m.: A woman came into the station with a wedding band she had found on the ground in the parking lot at Shaw's supermarket, 127 Eastern Ave.
3:14 p.m.: A group of kids at the visitor center at Stage Fort Park on Hough Avenue were reported to be smoking, drinking and acting chaotic. Police were unable to locate drugs or drinking.
1:22 p.m.: A man came into the police station to report identity theft. He explained that a Western Union wire transfer popped up on his phone on July 15. While at Walgreens, a different person's name came up when he gave an employee his name, email, and phone number. He currently does not have a phone and believes he has been a victim of identity theft for approximately a year.
6:45 a.m.: Police were dispatched to the area of Fuller Street near Fuller Lane for a report of a dog attack. The alleged victim explained she had suffered a bite to the face and stated her dog had been bitten as well. She explained that another dog had charged her and her dog and immediately started attacking her much smaller dog. She described the dog to be a brown, mixed breed, about 40 pounds and low to the ground. Police identified the owner of the dog and, after confirming its was up to date on itd rabies vaccine, issued a citation for violating the city's leash law.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, June 16
Traffic stops: Between 8 and 11 a.m., three drivers received verbal warnings for violating various traffic laws on Main Street and Thatcher Road. The traffic patrol was funded by a pedestrian and biker safety grant grant administered by the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.
10:02 p.m.: A person on Old Penzance Road reported losing a credit card, keys and money.
4:14 p.m.: A driver on Broadway received a verbal warning for a crosswalk violation.
1:32 p.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person refused ambulance services.
1:24 p.m.: Medical emergency on Parker Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
1:15 p.m.: A Granite Street resident dropped off ammunition at the department for disposal.
11:40 a.m.: Two drivers reportedly clipped their side mirrors on Main Street. Information was exchanged.
9:14 a.m.: A DPW employee reported a cracked window at the Teen Center on Poole's Lane. Police do not believe this was due to a break-in. The matter is under investigation.
MANCHESTER
Friday, July 17
8:05 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a missing cat on Summer Street.
Thursday, July 16
8:04 p.m.: A person reported losing a wallet on Central Street.
6:44 p.m.: A person on University Lane was reportedly bitten by a dog. Ambulance services were refused.
3:16 p.m.: A driver on Beach Street reportedly side-swiped a parked car on Beach Street. Information was exchanged between the drivers.
2:22 p.m.: The DPW removed a trash bag from the roadway on Old Essex Road.
1:58 p.m.: A wallet found on Lincoln Street was turned in to police.
9:28 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a bat inside a University Lane home.
ESSEX
Thursday, June 16
8:16 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a crosswalk violation.
8:03 a.m.: National Grid was notified of an electrical wire issue on Eastern Avenue.
3:28 p.m.: A driver on Martin Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
1:44 p.m.: Minor two-car accident on Main Street. No injuries were reported. Both cars were driven away from the scene on their own power.
11 a.m.: Officers spoke with two Cogswell Court neighbors involved in a verbal dispute.
5:53 and 5:46 a.m.: Two drivers on Southern Avenue received verbal warnings for speeding.