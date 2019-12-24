In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, Dec. 23
9:40 p.m.: Police were summoned to a Washington Street apartment building on a noise complaint. Peace restored.
9:38 p.m.: Police summoned to an Oak Street residence on report of an unwelcome guest. The individual left prior to police arriving.
8:40 p.m.: Police responded to a Friend Street apartment on an ongoing noise complaint. Officer spoke with both individuals.
9:57 a.m.: A resident of the Curtis Clark Elderly Housing facility reported someone entered her apartment while she was out. It is being investigated.
ROCKPORT
Monday, Dec. 23
7:54 p.m.: A broken-down car on Main Street was towed by AAA.
6:27 p.m.: Lift assist on Curtis Street. Ambulance services were refused.
4:21 p.m.: A Thatcher Road resident reported the home's heating oil tank had cracked. The Fire Department assisted with cleanup.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Dec. 24
6:46 a.m.: A driver on the corner of Southern Avenue and Kings Court received a citation for a stop sign violation.
12:03 a.m.: The Fire Department extinguished a dumpster fire on John Wise Avenue.
Monday, Dec. 23
Parking enforcement: Officers responded to complaints about cars at Main and Martin Street at 12:56 a.m., Forest and Southern avenues at 1:05 a.m., Forest Avenue at 1:52 a.m., Grove Street at 2:02 a.m., and John Wise Avenue at 7:36 p.m. All the violators were issued citations except the last who received a verbal warning.
2:14 p.m.: The DPW was notified to fix a crooked street sign on the corner of Martin Street and Shepard Memorial Drive.
Traffic stops were made for various violations on Eastern Avenue at 1:33 a.m. and 1:23 p.m., Main Street at 5:57, 9:28 and 10:18 a.m., Southern Avenue at 9:17 a.m., Western Avenue at 9:47 a.m., Western Avenue at Prospect Street at 1:45 p.m., and Laurel Lane at 2:02 p.m. All the drivers were given verbal warnings.
1:56 p.m.: Officer assisted a person locked out of the house on Chebacco Terrace.
9:47 a.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a citation for speeding.
8:14 a.m.: Officers assisted Gloucester Police after a driver hit a deer on Essex Avenue in Gloucester.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Dec. 23
9:47 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a citation for speeding.
7:04 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pleasant Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:54 p.m.: Lift assist on Summer Street.
12:37 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a written warning for a stop sign violation.
11:23 a.m.: Report of a deer strike on Summer Street. No injuries were reported.
12:15 a.m.: Lift assist at Newport Park.
