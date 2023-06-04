A Scituate man, facing a charge of driving under the influence of drugs, a third offense, was recently ordered held without bail during his arraignment in Gloucester District Court.
James P. Fleming, 37, of 9 Wellesley Road, Scituate, was arrested Saturday, May 20, at 5:51 p.m. on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, third offense, which is a felony; driving with a suspended license; and possession of a Class A drug.
During his May 22 arraignment, Judge Michael Patten ordered Fleming held without bail without prejudice with a recommendation he attend a detox program. The judge allowed the prosecutors’ motion to revoke his bail pursuant to a separate case in Hingham District Court, according to court documents. Fleming had been arraigned May 16 in that case with the condition of his release being not to commit any new crimes, according to court documents. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for June 30.
Police were called to the area of 20 Prospect Square for a report of a man passed out behind the wheel of truck in the middle of the road. When police arrived, several vehicles were attempting to back up and turn around because they could not get down the one-way street, according to the police report. At the street’s outlet, police found a gray Toyota Tundra pickup with front-end damage in the middle of the road, sitting at a slight angle. A witness told police he couldn’t wake the driver, and that the truck was still in reverse. Two additional officers arrived to assist and police opened the driver’s door to see Fleming unconscious behind the wheel, slumped with his head tilted back and his mouth wide open. The truck was still running and the transmission was in reverse before police put the pickup in park.
Police called to the man several times with no response, the report states. An officer gave Fleming a sternum rub and his eyes opened, and he sat up, appearing confused. The man stuffed his hands in his pockets at which point the officer grabbed his arms and told him not to reach for anything. The officer noticed the man had pinpoint pupils and droopy eyelids. Police had the man step out of the truck, and when asked if he had taken any drugs, police said the man told them he had taken suboxone. Dispatch informed the officers Fleming’s license was suspended. Fleming said he had just come from Shaw’s Supermarket and was headed to a fishing vessel on the waterfront to go fishing for a few days. Police noted that Prospect Square is a one-way loop off Prospect Street, and that there was no reason for Fleming to be driving down there to get to the waterfront. While talking with the man, he had a hard time standing up without leaning on the truck
Police informed Fleming he was being arrested for driving under the influence of drugs. During an inventory search of the truck, police found a green backpack on the front passenger seat containing a plastic sandwich bag with a smaller twist of a brownish white powder, which police believed to be fentanyl, the report states. At the station, during booking , Fleming ultimately declined to be evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert.
Fleming was represented by attorney Harold Rush-Lloyd.
— Ethan Forman
In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, May 23
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Eastern Avenue at 9:59 a.m., and on Thatcher Road and Witham Street at 10:03 a.m.
8:23 a.m.: Police took a report of a larceny on Main Street. A search of the area was negative.
1 a.m.: Peace was restored after a report of a disturbance on Elm Street.
Monday, May 22
6:23 p.m.: Police at the Main Street station took a report of threats.
2:46 p.m.: Elder abuse was reported on Washington Street.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Prospect and Main streets at 10:54 a.m., and Niles Beach on Eastern Point Boulevard at 2 p.m.
1:57 p.m.: A disturbance was reported at Good Harbor Beach on Thatcher Road.
12:59 p.m.: A caller reported a woman stole a person’s purse from a Main Street building.
10:18 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved from Willow Street and disposed of safely.
9:52 a.m.: Police took a report of fraud.
6:26 a.m.: A caller reported that someone keeps leaving trash items, including a mattress, on the corner of Norman and Ocean avenues by the fire call box. The caller asked if the area could be patrolled.
Sunday, May 21
Disturbances on Western Avenue at 6:01 p.m. and Gaffney Street at 6:46 p.m.
3:04 p.m.: No action was required for a reported crash with property damage only on Washington and Poplar streets.
12:11 p.m.: A Youngs Road resident reported a silver station wagon with New Hampshire plates stole his cat. A search of the area did not turn up anything.
10:19 a.m.: Citizen was assisted at Good Harbor Beach on Thatcher Road.
6:44 a.m.: A suspicious person was reported at the First Baptist Church on Gloucester Avenue.
Saturday, May 20
10:59 p.m.: Threats were reported on Sylvan Street.
7:20 p.m.: A search did not turn up a reported disturbance on Main Street.
6:54 p.m.: Police responded to a disturbance on Pirate’s Lane.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Leslie O. Johnson Road at 3:31 p.m. and at 332 Main St. at 4:35 p.m.
12:33 p.m.: Parking enforcement on Kondelin Road resulted in police filing charges against a 52-year-old Gloucester woman on a charge of having an unregistered vehicle on a public way.
10:28 a.m.: A Washington Street resident reported he came out to his vehicle in the morning and noticed a slash in his tire which appeared to be from a knife. The vehicle owner told police that the night before when he parked he did not notice any of his tires being flat. The owner was getting his tire fixed and wanted a report on file for future reference.
10:21 a.m.: A 34-year-old Gloucester man was arrested on charged him with assault and battering on a person 60 years old or older or who may be disabled when police responded to a disturbance on Summer and Orchard streets. Police also planned to file a criminal complaint against a 61-year-old Gloucester resident charging her with assault and battery.
12:35 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Dogtown Common Road.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, June 1
11:04 p.m.: Someone was spoken to about a complaint at a Marbee Road address.
9:22 p.m.: A report was made about an animal at a High Street address. The animal was not found.
5:13 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a Dock Square address.
Traffic stops were conducted on on Old Penzance Road at 11:13 a.m., at the intersection of Mt. Pleasant and Gott streets at 11:52 a.m.m and Mt. Pleasant Street at 2:20 p.m. The three drivers received verbal warnings.
10:12 a.m.: A police wellness check was conducted on Main Street.
9:26 a.m.: A report made about an illegally parked motor vehicle on Granite Street.
8:39 a.m.: A report of a medical emergency on Dean Road later turned out to be a false alarm.
6:42 a.m.: A motor vehicle reported to be illegally parked on Jerden's Lane was tagged.
ESSEX
Friday, June 2
5:39 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Story Street and Lowe Hill Road, police said a report was to be filed later.