In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Feb. 18
10:58 p.m.: A dog was reported to be running around the Bayview area barking. The caller who reported the animal believes that a dog lives on North Kilby Street.
8:53 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Perkins Street where an officer spoke with a resident who said that he spoke to an unknown officer several days ago regarding his upstairs neighbors who he believes is "spying." He said about a month ago when he noticed that his neighbors had tapped into his internet service without his permission. He called Comcast to fix the problem. Ever since, he has felt that his upstairs neighbors have been watching or listening to him and his family. He showed an officer several tiny holes in different rooms that he said were not there previously. He filled the holes with putty and said he did not see any cameras or other electronic devices in them. From the locations and angles of the holes it is not clear if they were coming the apartment above. The residents can hear footsteps above whenever they go into a different room in their apartment. All of this activity is making them nervous and they are actively trying to find another place to live.
7:43 p.m.: Loud music was reported on at 312 Main St.
1:03 p.m.: The Gloucester retirement board reported a suspicious vehicle has been sitting in the lot on Eastern Avenue for some time. Upon arrival, an officer found the vehicle to be unoccupied and no one suspicious in the surrounding area.
ROCKPORT
Friday, Feb. 19
4:13 a.m.: Medical emergency on Millbrook Park. The person refused ambulance services.
Thursday, Feb. 18
8:33 p.m.: A Cathedral Avenue resident reported a pipe burst in the basement. Officers notified a plumber to assist with the flooding.
Medical emergencies on School Street at 10:55 a.m. and Norwood Avenue at 1:01 p.m. Both individuals were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
12:42 p.m.: Report of a bird flying into a window on Bearskin Neck. Animal Control was notified to tend to the injured bird.
410:26 a.m.: Report of a septic alarm sounding on Eden Road.
10:13 a.m.: Comcast was notified of downed cable wires on Marmion Way.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Feb. 18
6:26 p.m.: Report of a minor two-car accident on Norwood Avenue. No injuries were reported. Information was exchanged between the two drivers.
2:47 p.m.: Report of a possible hit-and-run on Route 128 northbound. The driver reported the vehicle's side-view mirror had been clipped.
12:07 p.m.: A driver on Bennett Street received a court summons for operating with suspended license.
11:06 a.m.: A car that reportedly lost its tire on Pleasant Street was towed by Tally's Towing.
ESSEX
Thursday, Feb. 18
9:18 p.m.: Public Works was notified to treat the snowy roadways around town.