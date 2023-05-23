In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Friday, May 19
2:52 a.m.: Suspicious activity reported at Millbrook Park. Area search negative.
Building checks conducted on Broadway at 2:03 and 2:04 a.m.
Thursday, May 18
E-911 hangups: Caller spoken to on Main Street at 2:09 p.m., and services given on Kitefield Road at 11:48 p.m.
9:19 p.m.: Complaint about noise on Jerden's Lane. No action required.
Illegally parking: Driver on Dock Square given verbal warning at 5:24 p.m., and no action needed on Story Street at 7:54 p.m.
Medical emergencies: Individuals transported by ambulance to a hospital from Main Street at 4:11 p.m. and Millbrook Park at 4:49 p.m.
Other agencies assisted at Millbrook Park at 9:30 a.m. and on Magnolia Avenue at 3:11 p.m., when ambulance service was refused.
3:29 p.m.: Report taken about animal call. on Thatcher Road.
3:17 p.m.: Service given regarding road conditions on Marmion Way at South Street.
Reports received from Bearskin Neck at 12:06 p.m., and High Street at 3:02 p.m., when the building was checked
2:59 p.m.: Report taken regarding motor vehicle crash on Broadway.
12:51 p.m.: Citizen assisted at Millbrook Park.
9:59 a.m.: Police wellness calls made to residents around town.
7:15 a.m.: Mini beats conducted on Jerden's Lane.
GLOUCESTER
Friday, May 12
9:28 p.m.: A group of young adults dispersed on Macomber and Goodwin Roads.
9:04 p.m.: A group of young adults was reported heading to the reservoir on Macomber Road.
7:09 p.m.: Police took a report of harassment.
3:40 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported at the ramp at Exit 53 for Route 128 south. Police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 49-year-old Gloucester resident charging her with leaving the scene of property damage. The driver of a Honda told police she was attempting to merge onto the highway when a Toyota struck her car, according to the accident report. The Honda driver continued on behind the Toyota and got the license plate number. The Toyota was located and had front-end damage. Police attempted to locate the driver using the license plate information.
3:32 p.m.: Police took a report of threats.
3:17 p.m.: Police took a report of possible fraud from a caller from Patriots Circle.
2:07 p.m.: A crash with injuries was reported in Flannagan Square. A two car-collision was reported between two cars attempting to negotiate the intersection of Rogers Street and Flannagan Square. Both operators were evaluated by Gloucester Fire Department EMS personnel and a driver of one of the cars signed a form for refusal for treatment.
12:44 p.m.: Stolen property was reported on Atlantic Street.
12:22 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 56-year-old Gloucester man charging him with assault and battery at a business on Harbor Loop.
11:59 a.m.: A representative of Mass Audubon reported there were groups of kids at the beach being non-compliant about the section designated for piping plovers and sand dune protection. Police responded and reported up to 400 kids in the dunes and others were drinking. The students were removed from the area.
11:57 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved at Good Harbor Beach on Thatcher Road and disposed of safely.
11:34 a.m.: Police went to Good Harbor Beach for a report of underage drinking, ultimately seizing four coolers and their contents of various alcoholic drinks from several large groups of out-of-town high-school-age students. Three officers walked the beach and spoke to one group who told the offers they were from Winchester High and that it was senior skip day, the report states. Police saw several cans of alcoholic beverages nearby with nip bottles and red Solo cups. Police saw one individual who was unsteady on his feet with slurred speech who could not identify his address or phone number. The officers, with consent, looked inside a blue Igloo cooler and found it full of alcoholic beverages. Police reported that no one in the group could provide any ID to prove they were at least 21. The cooler was seized and the drinks inside were disposed of. Police spoke to another group of kids and found several alcoholic seltzer cans while no one could provide any ID to show they were 21 or older. The officers seized three additional coolers and their contents of alcoholic beverages, and the coolers were logged into property. No one would identify themselves as an owner of a cooler and while speaking with those in the group, many of the individuals would walk away to another part of the beach. Police estimated there were about 600 students from several schools including Winchester, Peabody and Bedford. Police instructed the groups the coolers could be picked up at the Gloucester Police Department. The groups were also advised that Good Harbor Beach was carry in/carry out and they were advised to stay out of the dunes and the piping plover area.
11:27 a.m.: A report of drug activity on Harrison Avenue was under investigation.
10:14 a.m.: Threats were reported on Cherry Street.
9:55 a.m.: Stolen property was reported on Gloucester Crossing Road. A person came into the station to report that on May 8 at about 1 p.m. he stopped at the supermarket for a short time, and when he returned to his vehicle, his tennis racket, valued at about $100, was missing.