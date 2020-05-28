In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Thursday, May 28
1:24 a.m.: Medical emergency on Prospect Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Friday, May 27
9:49 p.m.: Medical emergency on Jerden's Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
8:04 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of children hanging out on the roof of the Tool Company building on Granite Street.
8:02 p.m.: Officers advised a South Street resident who reported people had been routinely cutting through home's backyard.
6:45 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a noise complaint regarding a barking dog on Seaview Street.
6:44 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on Bearskin Neck.
5:24, 5:14 and 5:07 p.m.: Illegally parked cars on Seaview Street, South Street and Penzance Road were ticketed.
2:15 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of children swimming in Carlson's Quarry off Quarry Road.
11:42 p.m.: Report of a neighbor dispute on Norwood Avenue regarding trees growing over property lines.
10:54 a.m.: Report regarding an ongoing neighbor dispute on Worcester Place. The matter is under investigation.
9:33 a.m.: A person walking on Long Beach reportedly found a pile of beer cans and bottles in the sand. The calling party reported throwing away the garbage. Officers said they would keep an eye on the area, especially during the evening.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, May 27
7:22 p.m.: Report of a cat stuck on a roof on Bridge Street. The cat's owner was later notified.
5:02 p.m.: A person reported losing a wallet on Central Street.
3:02 p.m.: Officers dismissed several people from the beach at Tuck's Point. Due to the pandemic, Tuck's Point is only open for residents to walk through, not to congregate.
2:35 p.m.: Officers asked three people to move their cars parked on Masconomo Street by Singing Beach.
1:37 p.m.: Animal Control was notified to remove a dead fox from Summer Street.
12:01 p.m.: Report of a civil matter on Pine Street. A business owner reported issues with a customer's credit card.
7:30 a.m.: A person reported losing a cell phone and wallet on Knight Circle.