In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Monday, Aug. 2
7:50 p.m.: A driver on Granite Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
1:26 p.m.: A person reported losing a metallic blue card holder on High Street.
1:06 p.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Aug. 2
10:22 and 5:14 p.m.: Two drivers on Route 128 northbound received verbal warnings for a marked lanes violation and speeding, respectively.
2:47 p.m.: Lift assist on Highland Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
7:45 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a raccoon trapped in a dumpster on Ashland Avenue.
ESSEX
Monday, Aug. 2
11, 2:11 and 2 p.m.: Medical emergencies — one on John Wise Avenue and two on Eastern Avenue. All three were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
10:07 a.m.: The Harbormaster gave two people riding Jet Skis on Chebacco Lake written warnings for erratic operation.