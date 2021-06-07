ESSEX — Firefighters put out a small fire outside the rear of Schooner's Market on Eastern Avenue on Monday afternoon.
According to Fire Chief Ramie Reader, the blaze was ignited by a lit cigarette in an ashtray out on the back porch of the market. The fire was contained to the exterior of the building and no injuries were reported.
"It was a quick knock-down," Reader continued. "There was some damage to back of the building. It could have been a lot worse if it was at night and no one was around to see it."
— Michael Cronin
Girl, 12, found
A 12-year old girl who went missing Friday night has been found.
After being reported missing Friday evening by a family member, Jayden Zagwyn, 12, of Gloucester was found safe around noon Saturday by the intersection of Cleveland and Willow streets.
"The Gloucester Police Department wishes to thank all who helped to safely locate the individual," the department wrote in a prepared statement.
— Taylor Annn Bradford
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, June 6
10:23 p.m.: A man in the area of the Fitz Henry Lane House and Adventure Office reported that he was punched in the face by a man he only knows as Mike. They were drinking together and had a verbal argument.
8:16 p.m.: A caller reported that several youths were actively pulling down "No Parking" signs. Police were unable to locate the youths.
5:50 p.m.: An older couple was reported to be acting suspicious in the park at Fort Square.
3:54 p.m.: A man called to say he was stuck in the lobby-level bathroom stall of the Beauport Hotel at 55 Commercial St. Police said that the door lock has been compromised.
1:41 p.m.: A caller reported that his boats stored on Pond Road had been vandalized.
10:09 a.m.: A Rockport resident reported that his windshield had been smashed Saturday night while his car was parked outside the Salt Water Grille, 226 Washington St.
Saturday, June 5
9:20 p.m.: A woman called to report vandalism to her car while it was parked on Main Street. She had eaten at Tonno Restaurant and when she left, she saw a note on her car windshield that stated that critiqued her parking abilities using expletives. When she went to enter her Audi convertible, she found that someone had poured all of their leftover pasta, sauce and sausage into the car. The woman then went to go speak with Tonno's manager to see if the restaurant had any cameras that might have caught who had done it. The manager said that he would look through the footage and provide it to the police if anything was caught on camera.
8:44 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was reported to be in the parking area near Maple and Warner streets. It was too dark to retrieve the needle.
7:21 p.m.: Kathleen A Fitzgerald, 56, of 5 Rose Lane Apt. A , was arrested at the McDonald's on Maplewood Avenue on a charge of driving drunk.
2 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Pine Street for a report of two intoxicated men possibly looking into cars. Upon arrival, an officer was already speaking with the two men who told them that they were headed down to Pavilion beach to get some sun.
12:24 p.m.: A citizen turned in a purse that contained Nissan car keys, three TD Bank North ATM cards, $58 in cash, and a US resident card.
11:28 a.m.: A motor vehicle crash with injuries was reported at the intersection of Gloucester Avenue and Washington Street.
10:15 a.m.: A woman came to the police lobby to report vandalism to her vehicle. She reported that her blue Cadillac was parked in the municipal lot on Rocky Neck Avenue from Thursday at 10 p.m. to Friday at 10 a.m.. When she went out to her vehicle at 10 a.m., she noticed that the driver's side of her vehicle had a long scratch through the paint.
9:56 a.m.: A U.S. Postal Service supervisor called and related that a mailperson observed "smoke" coming from a roof at 1 Mansfield St.
Friday, June 4
9:14 p.m.: A woman reported that when she shut the garage door at at Life Storage on Sargent Street after putting things in a storage unit, a couple of people slid under the closing door. Those people are now letting others in the building.
3:39 p.m.: A Washington Street resident mistakenly caught a skunk in a Havahart trap. Animal control called back to give information and advise.
11:40 a.m.: A woman called the station to report that she works for the Cape Ann Museum payroll department and she received what she believed to be a valid email from an employee asking to change his direct deposit to a different financial institution. Upon further investigation, she found out that it was fraudulent email and his email had been hacked and as a result his most recent paycheck was deposited to a Green Dot bank account.
10:57 a.m.: A man was reported to be jumping out in front of traffic.
10:53 a.m.: An individual was reported to be in a tent squatting on Pavilion Beach. Police followed up with the Grace Center in an attempt to make contact with the individual who resides in the tent.
10:23 a.m.: A caller reported that a raccoon family is under his shed near Anchor Lane.
ROCKPORT
Sunday, June 6
5:32 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Pigeon Hill Street was ticketed.
Medical emergencies on McKays Drive at 12:51 a.m., Broadway at 8:25 a.m., Sandy Bay Terrace at 9:20 a.m., and Thatcher Road at 5:22 p.m. The individuals were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
4:15 p.m.: An illegally parked car on King Street was tagged.
4:06 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on Dock Square.
12:27 p.m.: A propane company was called to tend to a leaking tank on Mt. Pleasant Street.
Saturday, June 5
8 p.m.: A tree limb tangled in power lines reportedly causes a power outage on South Street. National Grid and Public Works were notified. Power was restored an hour and a half later.
7:14 p.m.: Public Works was notified to remove a large tree limb from the roadway on Gott Avenue.
3:28 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a written warning for operating without his or her registration.
12:42 p.m.: Medical emergency on Quarry Ridge Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
10:08 a.m.: Officers placed an abandoned baby stroller found on Broadway into police custody.
Friday, June 4
Medical emergencies on Broadway at 10:51 a.m. and on Eden Road at 11:22 p.m. The individuals were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
5:58 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Granite Street was tagged.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, May 6
11:50 p.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
5:16 p.m.: Report of a power outage on Summer Street. The person was advised to call National Grid.
4:53 p.m.: Report of a vandalized mailbox on Crooked Lane. The matter remained under investigation Monday.
2:31 p.m.: Two cars illegally parked by Masconomo Park were tagged.
11:57 a.m.: Officers assisted with traffic outside Singing Beach.
Saturday, June 6
10:46 p.m.: Officers provided mutual aid to a call in Beverly.
5:46 p.m.: Lift assist on Norwood Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
2:43 and 2:24 p.m.: Medical emergencies on School and Central streets. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:09 p.m.: Shawn Nash, 36, of 97 Fremont St., Lowell, was arrested on Pine Street on a charge of driving with a revoked license. He did not make bail and was held over the weekend. On Monday morning, the Sheriff's Department drove Nash to Salem District Court for arraignment.
12:57 p.m.: An ambulance provided mutual aid to a medical call in Essex.
11:49 a.m.: An illegally parked car on Summer Street was tagged.
9:26 a.m.: Medical emergency on Eaglehead Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
3:43 a.m.: A car was reportedly repossessed on Summer Street.
12:56 a.m.: Lift assist on Bridge Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Friday, June 4
9:07 and 3:29 p.m.: Medical emergencies on School Street and Summer Street. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
11:58 a.m.: A driver on Route 128 received a written warning for a marked lanes violation.
7:22 a.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a written warning for speeding.
7:22 a.m.: Noise complaint regarding roosters on Proctor Street. Animal Control was notified.
ESSEX
Sunday, June 6
8:08 and 6:52 p.m.: Medical emergency on Evan's Way and Chebacco Terrace. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
6:04 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Conomo Point Road was tagged.
9:18 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a peacock wandering around Lufkin Point Road. The peacock was later reunited with its owner.
7:36 a.m.: Officers assisted Hamilton Police with a call regarding a half-capsized boat at Chebacco Lake.
4:04 a.m.: Lift assist on Chebacco Terrace.
Saturday, June 5
2:29 p.m.: A person received a court summons on a charge of trespassing on a Western Avenue property.
1:15 p.m.: Report of an accident involving a driver and a bicyclist on Eastern Avenue. Two people were transported by ambulance from the scene. Officers determined there was no improper driving at the time of the crash.
11:19 a.m.: Report of a minor two-car crash on Main Street. No injuries were reported. Information was exchanged between the two drivers.
Friday, June 4
9:05 p.m.: Report filed regarding threats made on Western Avenue.
7:18 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a citation for speeding.
6:05 p.m.: National Grid was notified of downed electrical wires on Spring Street.
4:18 p.m.: Medical emergency on Willow Court. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
2:22 p.m.: Officers spoke to a driver regarding a road rage incident the driver was allegedly involved in by Woodman's on Main Street. No further action was taken.
7:10 and 6:57 a.m.: Two drivers on Southern Avenue received citations for stop-sign violations on Southern Avenue.