In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, July 2
1:20 a.m.: A suspicious man was reported walking in and out of yards on Essex Avenue. He was reportedly last seen by West Parish Lane walking toward the train station.
Wednesday, July 1
9:25 p.m.: A caller reported that a motorist in a green SUV tried to run him off the road and was now parked in front of 27 Orchard St.
7:35 p.m.: A caller reported that fireworks were being lit at Gloucester High School.
4:17 p.m.: A caller from Good Harbor Beach reported that there was a dog in a car with the windows up. The caller added that the temperature was reportedly 72 degrees outside.
3:40 p.m.: A caller from an unknown location reported that two cars were trying to run him off the road.
2:56 p.m.: A man from 213 Heights At Cape Ann reported that he had lost his handicap placard and his Motorola cellphone. The man last remembers having both approximately two weeks ago.
10:45 a.m.: A man came into the station lobby to report that he believes he lost his service weapon in the vicinity of Seaport Grille in Gloucester. He explained that he went out to eat at Seaport Grille at approximately 6:15 p.m. and had his firearm — a .38-caliber Smith and Wesson Body Guard — while sitting at a high top table. After he noticed that it was gone, the man checked the area at the restaurant, his car and at his room.
8:53 a.m.: Portland, Maine, Police reported that a stolen motor vehicle may be in Gloucester. The Maine officer stated that the person who may have stolen it could be fishing in Gloucester. Gloucester police were unable to locate the vehicle at this time.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, July 1
4:36 p.m.: Medical emergency on Calebs Lane. The person refused ambulance services.
2:12 p.m.: A Sandy Bay Terrace mother reported she hadn't heard from her son after he got off of work an hour prior. Officers located the son around a half hour later and gave him a ride home.
10:53 a.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. Services were rendered on site.
7:52 a.m.: Medical emergency on Granite Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, July 2
12:50 p.m.: Minor fender-bender on School Street. Both drivers exchanged information.
12:12 p.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Beverly Hospital.
8:38 a.m.: Parts and Recreation was notified of a person who was allegedly cutting the grass at Sweeney Park.
Wednesday, July 1
10:54 p.m.: The MBTA was notified of a broken crossing gate on Beach Street.
9:01 p.m.: A driver on Harbor Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
7:54 p.m.: A car with a boat trailer attached parked illegally on Beach Street was ticketed.
7:53 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of an injured seagull at Singing Beach.
6:41 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
6:13 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for speeding, impeded operation and not carrying a license.
5:01 p.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
12:44 p.m.: Report of a mercury spill on Pine Street. Firefighters reported it as a Tier 1 hazmat spill. The mercury was contained and disposed of safely.
6:57 a.m.: A driver on Newport Park received a written warning for speeding.
ESSEX
Thursday, July 2
5:08 and 3:51 a.m.: The Water Department was notified of two grinder pump alarms on Martin Street.
Wednesday, July 1
8:50 p.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a verbal warning for not having the car headlights on.
7:13 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Main Street was tagged.
4:01 p.m.: Officers called the State Police Bomb Squad to dispose of an old flare device in the department's storage. The device was detonated at the transfer station off of Landing Road and disposed of without any issues.
2:55 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a loose horse on Forest Avenue.
2:49 p.m.: A Rocky Hill Road resident reported a rug had been stolen. The matter is under investigation.