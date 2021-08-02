In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, Aug. 1
12:59 p.m.: A Maplewood Avenue man reported that sometime overnight someone smashed out the back window of his parked, unoccupied pick-up truck.
1:47 a.m.: Erin Lewis, 41, of 965 Washington St was arrested on charge second offense of operating under the influence of alcohol, operating after suspension, and marked lanes violation.
Police observed a gray Mazda drift twice into the passing lane on Route 128 North near the A. Piatt Andrew Bridge with the left tires crossing at least a few feet over the line before the vehicle swerved and corrected back completely in the travel lane both times. Police ran the registration and found that the owner's driver license was suspended.
As the car entered Grant Circle, police pulled the over driver, later identified as Lewis. When police informed her that her license was suspended, she stated that she was unaware and couldn't recall why. She also said she couldn't recall being notified, but also doesn't keep up with the mail. While talking with Lewis, police could detect a strong odor of alcohol. After she failed some field sobriety tests, police placed her under arrest.
Saturday, July 31
6:50 p.m.: A caller reported that a boy threw a glass bottle at his daughter while she was at Lane's Cove.
4:50 p.m.: Police were flagged down by a juvenile male on a bike in the area of Burnham's Field. He was bleeding from the nose and said he had just gotten beaten up by two kids at the field. He was evaluated by Gloucester Fire paramedics and his mother signed a refusal of care. He explained that a boy took his bike, sat on it and refused to get off so he forcibly pulled the boy off. At that time, another youngster began punching the bike owner in the head. He believed that they hang out near Willowood Gardens. Police then went to where the other two boys live. They told police the boy with the bicycle had let one of them ride it. Then for no reason, he yanked the boy off and began striking him with his knee and ripped his shirt. They further explained that they hit the boy because they were trying to protect themselves. When police returned to the station, they contacted the first boy's mother and explained what the other boys said happened. She stated that she was fine with chalking up the incident to "boys will be boys" and did not wish to pursue it any further.
1 p.m.: Security at Beauport Hotel of 55 Commercial St. reported that a man on the beach was exposing himself to other hotel guests. The man left prior to officers' arrival.
Friday, July 30
1:45 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Revere Street for a report of threats. The caller explained that while he was driving on School House Road toward Market Basket, he noticed a car riding very close to his rear end. He pulled to the side of the road to avoid an altercation as he was with his family, and allowed the vehicle to pass. Upon reaching his window, the other driver rolled down his window and made a gun gesture toward his head and stated that he was going to blow the man's head off. He described the man to be in his 60s and driving a Toyota Tacoma.
10:48 a.m.: A Butler Avenue man reported that his cat Paccino was missing. The cat is described as a domestic shorthair gold-brown Bengal.
8:04 a.m.: A Public Works employee rquested Animal Control's aid in removing a raccoon from a city dumpster.
ROCKPORT
Monday, Aug. 2
1:41 a.m.: Medical emergency on Athena Way. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Sunday, Aug. 1
9:43 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a written warning for having an expired registration. The driver was able to renew the registration online before being dismissed by the officer.
9:27 p.m.: A driver on Mt. Pleasant Street received a written warning for unspecified violation.
Medical emergencies on High Street at 4:54 a.m., Athena Way at 10:43 a.m. and Main Street at 4:34 p.m. The three persons were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
12:52 p.m.: A paddle-boarder reported seeing an "8-foot shark" off Long Beach. The lifeguards got all the people out of the water safely. The harbormaster spoke with a group of fishermen who reported the"shark" was in reality a sunfish. The water was reopened to swimming shortly after.
2:04 and 2:16 a.m.: Two cars illegally parked on T Wharf and Bradley Wharf, respectively, were ticketed.
Saturday, July 31
11:24 p.m.: Officers told a group of people on Long Beach to extinguish a campfire.
Medical emergencies on Sandy Bay Terrace at 10:14 a.m., Main Street at 10:41 a.m. and Thatcher Road at 1:53 p.m. Each of the three was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Friday, July 30
11:32 p.m.: Medical emergency on Granite Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
8:22 p.m.: Officers replaced a damaged Rockport Garden Club parking sign on Beach Street.
2:33 p.m.: Public Works was notified to remove a large tree branch from the roadway on Granite Street.
2:02 p.m.: Officers spoke with two individuals involved in a neighbor dispute on Long Beach.
11:53 a.m.: A driver reportedly side-swiped a parked car on Beach Street. No injuries were reported. The damage caused by the accident is reported to cost over $1,000. Both drivers exchanged information.
11:21, 10:46 and 10:35 a.m.: Three medical emergencies -- one on Main Street and two on Millbrook Park. All three were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, Aug. 1
5:55 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a past dog bite on Woodcrest Road.
4:20 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of an injured turkey on Highland Avenue.
1:59 p.m. and 10:36 a.m.: Two drivers on Woodholm Road and Deer Hill Street received written warnings for speeding.
8:39 a.m.: Report of flowers pulled from a traffic island off Route 128 northbound.
Saturday, July 31
11:58 p.m.: Medical emergency at The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:58 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a Woodholm Road pet possibly being exposed to rabies.
Friday, July 30
6:43 p.m.: A driver on Walker Road received a written warning for speeding.
11:19 a.m.: Medical emergency on Beach Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Monday, Aug. 2
12:15 a.m.: Medical emergency on Apple Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Sunday, Aug. 1
5:06 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Conomo Point Road was tagged.
12:29 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a lost dog on John Wise Avenue.
10:57 a.m.: Report of a minor three-car accident at a parking lot on Main Street. No injuries were reported. Information was exchanged between the three drivers.
Saturday, July 31
4:57 p.m.: Christopher MaGee, 48, of Rowley, was arrested on John Wise Avenue on charges of operating under the influence of liquor, his third offense; having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle; and a marked lanes violation. He was arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Monday morning.
Friday, July 30
9:53 and 7:45 p.m.: Two drivers on Eastern Avenue and Harlow Street received citations for speeding.
6:30 p.m.: Officers filed a report at the station regarding a resident allegedly receiving threats.
6:10 p.m.: Officers assisted Ipswich police with a car accident in their town.
5 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a citation for an unspecified violation.