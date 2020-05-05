In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, May 4
6:48 p.m.: A caller reported that a man was drinking a beer on Commercial Street.
4:57 p.m.: A Friend Street caller reported that his wallet was stolen.
2:06 p.m.: A Sadler Street resident called requesting assistance in retrieving a pet iguana that was stuck up in a tree. The Fire Department responded to assist the resident rescue the reptile.
2:02 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Hesperus Avenue for a report of someone trespassing.
ROCKPORT
Monday, May 4
7:37 p.m.: A caller reported the driver in front of his car was brake-checking on Nugent Stretch. Officers searched but was unable to find the driver in question.
6:50 p.m.: Report of gunshots near Seaview Farm on South Street. Officers searched but found no evidence of gunfire.
5:28 p.m.: A driver on Kitefield Road was issued a criminal complaint for unlicensed operation of a vehicle, operating an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, and illegally attaching plates. The car did not belong to the driver; its owner later wa issued a criminal complaint for allowing unlicensed operation of the motor vehicle, allowing operation of an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle, and illegally attaching plates.
3:13 p.m.: A Granite Street resident reported a property dispute with her neighbor.
Medical emergencies: Both patients refused medical aid when the rescue squad responded to Old County Road at 11:26 a.m. and Sandy Bay Terrace at 3:10 p.m.
12:37 p.m.: No injuries were reported in minor two-car accident on Main Street. Information was exchanged between the drivers.
9:18 a.m.: Officers assisted with traffic outside of the Cape Ann Savings Bank drive-through clerk window.
MANCHESTER
Monday, May 4
3:58 p.m.: Report of power outages on Smith's Point and Gales Point. National Grid was notified.
1:25 p.m.: A road work crew reported finding power lines where they were digging. National Grid Electric was advised before work continued.
12:06 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a reported dog attack on Magnolia Avenue.
11:35 a.m.: Officers dismissed four people from Singing Beach and ticketed one car parked in the parking lot. All town beaches, parks and sports fields or courts are indefinitely closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.
10:19 a.m.: A School Street resident filed a report alleging ongoing harassment from a neighbor.
ESSEX
Tuesday, May 5
1:46 a.m.: Report of a suspicious van parked outside a Southern Avenue home. The van driver was reportedly an employee of a phone company and testing the area for service. No further action was taken.
Monday, May 4
11:50 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
11:33 a.m.: A driver on Martin Street received a verbal warning for a crosswalk violation.
9:28 a.m.: Report of a possible break-and-enter on Dodge Street. The matter is under investigation.