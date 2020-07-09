In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, July 8
9:38 p.m.: A caller from Richdales at 120 East Main St. reported an individual is demanding money back that has been dropped in a safe. The caller explained that the individual will not leave.
7:22 p.m.: A caller from 8 Becker Circle reported that her front license plate was stolen.
4:53 p.m.: A caller at Tony's Variety Store at 183 Washington St. reported that someone pulled a knife on him at the Railroad Avenue train station.
12:52 p.m.: A caller from 20 Gould Court reported a large white man wearing a blue and white striped shirt yelling and causing a scene.
9:18 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was recovered in the area of 13 Willow St. and 14 Cedar St. and disposed of safely.
8:10 a.m.: A caller from Beauport Hotel filed a complaint for three dogs on Pavilion Beach
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, July 8
9:26 p.m.: A driver on Railroad Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
7:12 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of people from Front Beach. The beach is closed to the public for the time being due to excessive bacteria in the water.
2:48 p.m.: Officers assisted a Broadway Terrace resident who reported an unemployment claim was falsely made under his name.
1:27 p.m.: Officers safely disposed of a hypodermic needle found on South Street.
Traffic stops: Between 9 and 11 a.m., four drivers received verbal warnings for violating various traffic laws. Three were warned for speeding on Railroad Avenue and one was warned for hands-free driving. The traffic patrol were funded by a pedestrian and biker safety grant grant administered by the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.
Building and area checks throughout town conducted during the day.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, July 8
9:56 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for speeding and a marked lanes violation.
9:35 p.m.: Report of fireworks being set off at Singing Beach. Officers searched the area and did not find anyone using fireworks.
6:20 p.m.: The state DPW was notified to remove a dead deer from Route 128 southbound.
ESSEX
Thursday, July 9
Building and area checks throughout town conducted through the morning.
Wednesday, July 8
10:15 p.m.: Driver given a verbal warning for a lights violation during a traffic stop on Main Street at Hobbs Court.
6:07 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Hill Road. It was a verbal argument and officers spoke to the arguers.
5:54 p.m.: Suspicious activity reported on Conomo Point Road. Police spoke to a juvenile who was throwing rocks in the water.
11:33 a.m.: Fire reported on Pond Street. Firefighters found it was illegal burning of piles of debris and extinguished them
8:09 a.m.: Citizen assisted on Martin Street. DPW notified.
Building and area checks throughout town conducted during the day.