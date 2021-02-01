In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Saturday, January 30
11:31 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Perkins Street for report of a juvenile trespassing in the common hallway area. Upon arrival, police made contact with the reporting party who relayed that the juvenile had been in the hallway for an unknown amount of time and claimed to have been kicked out his mother's house. The boy initially claimed that he did not speak English, but was able to speak and answer questions in English. When an officer asked him who he was, he refused to answer and only stated "don't worry about it." Police were able to identify him from a piece of paper in his jacket and learned that he was reported missing out of Boston. Dispatch was able to make contact with Boston Police who explained that he had run away form the STARR Program in Dorchester.
10:16 a.m.: A manager of Speedway LLC at 354 Main St. reported receiving threatening phone calls after asking a customer to leave.
Friday, January 29
3:39 p.m.: A caller from the Dollar General at 7 Whistlestop Way reported that clients of the nearby gym are uncomfortable because of an individual hanging out in the neighboring Emerald Forest.
1:47 p.m.: Animal control was asked to look out for a cat named Banks missing from Burnham Street. The next day, police were informed that the feline had come home.
11:25 a.m.: Police were dispatched to the Richdales at 120 East Main St. for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, police spoke to two people who handed over a black pocket knife taken from a store employee. The two explained that they work for the Merrimack Valley Distributing Co., making deliveries at this store once a week and that they have an ongoing issue with the store about they make their deliveries. They explained that a store employee came outside and gave them a hard time about where they were placing their delivery. They stated that the employee became confrontational and grabbed one of their hoods. They told police that during the fight, which was brought out to the street, they observed a clip on pocket knife in the back pocket of the employee. One of the delivery men believes that the store employee attempted to reach into his pocket during the fight, and so he took the knife to ensure that he did not use it. The incident is under investigation.
9:24 a.m.: Two men — Luis Carvahlo and Antonio Carlos Ramos — were arrested at the Mobil on Essex Avenue.
Prior to being arrested, police were dispatched to the Mobil Mart on 71 Essex Ave. for the report of two intoxicated men in a black Honda Pilot who were harassing customers and employees. Upon arrival, police found the men, who both appeared to be highly intoxicated, in the Honda with the keys were in the ignition and the engine. Ramos was sitting in the passenger seat with an opened Bud Light beer bottle between his legs, police reported, and there was an opened 750 ml bottle of clear rum sticking out of the center console, and opened boxes of Bud Light bottles cans in reaching distance from the front seat. There were also empty Bud Light bottles and empty bottle of vodka directly outside of the car on the ground. Police asked Carvahlo to do a sobriety test, which he declined to do. Police requested Tally's Tow service to come and take the car and dispatch informed the officers that Carvahlo does not have a driver's license. Because the car was to be towed, an officer asked Ramos to get out of the car, to which he replied "I don't have to do anything." He then yelled, "No, I'm not getting out of the car." He eventually exited, pushing an officer with his shoulder while stepping out. At this time, an officer attempted to handcuff Ramos but he kept pulling his arms away, police said. Ramos was eventually handcuffed and put into a police car. An officer also spoke with an employee of the Dunkin Donuts inside the Mobil Mart who explained that she was outside in her car and Carvahlo kept knocking on her car window offering drinks. She said she was scared and went inside to report it to management who then reported it to the station.
Carvalho, 49, of Boston was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of liquor, possession of crack cocaine, possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, drinking in a public way or place, and operating a car without a license.
While being booked at the station, Carvahlo told officers that he "was drinking and he felt good" and said "liquor, liquor, I feel good." Officers found a glass pipe in his left jacket pocket, which had burnt ends with an off-white foggy residue inside that is consistent with smoking crack cocaine.
Ramos, 36, of Dorchester faces charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, drinking in public way or place, possession of an open container of alcohol in a car, and assault and battery on a police officer.
ROCKPORT
Sunday, Jan. 31
6:11 p.m.: Lift assist on Curtis Street.
2:43 p.m.: Tally's Towing was notified of a car with a flat tire on Granite Street.
1:39 p.m. and 11 a.m.: Medical emergencies on Broadway and Curtis Street. Both were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
9:20 a.m.: Public Works was notified of a downed Christmas tree on Main Street.
Saturday, Jan. 30
3:06 p.m.: A person reported they accidentally threw out his keys and needed to leave his car parked on Blue Gate Lane until he retrieved key at the Transfer Station.
9:24 a.m.: Lift assist on Old Penzance Road.
Friday, Jan. 29
3:01 p.m.: Medical emergency on Phillips Avenue. The person refused ambulance services.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, Jan. 31
8:55 p.m.: A driver on Lincoln Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
5:13 p.m.: A Lincoln Street resident reported receiving a vulgar text message from an unknown phone number. Officers advised the resident to block the phone number.
7:33 a.m.: Tally's Towing assisted a person locked out of their car on Summer Street.
Saturday, Jan. 30
2:52 p.m.: A Summer Street reported receiving unwanted solicitations.
1:31 p.m.: A Raymond Street resident reported receiving a Medicare scam phone call. No personal information was given to the scammer.
ESSEX
Sunday, Jan. 31
12:28 a.m.: Public Works was notified of a grinder pump alarm on Lufkin Street.
Friday, Jan. 29
10:22 p.m.: Benjamin Favazza, 27, of Gloucester, was arrested after being pulled over on John Wise Avenue. He was cited on charges of operating under the influence of liquor, not carrying his license and speeding. Favazza made $40 bail a short time after his arrest and was arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Monday morning.