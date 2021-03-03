In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, March 3
9:13 a.m.: A resident of Main Street reported a concern for a feline observed outside for a number of months. The investigation is ongoing.
Tuesday, March 2
3:03 p.m.: A Western Avenue resident called to reported that there was toilet paper wrapped around her porch. At first she thought it was due to the wind but her neighbor said it was deliberately wrapped around the rungs of the porch.
1:24 p.m.: A caller stated that there was ca has been walking around the area of Trask, Millet and Forrest streets and it is too cold for it to be outside. Animal control was unable to find an animal in distress.
10:59 a.m.: A hypodermic needle recovered from in front of 30 Prospect St. was disposed of properly.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, March 2
10:18 a.m.: Report of a person lost in the woods off Thatcher Road. The person was located before officers arrived on scene. Ambulance services were refused.
2:08 p.m.: Officers assisted a Summer Street resident who reported giving out personal information to a scammer.
Downed utility wires: Verizon, Comcast, and National Grid were notified of incidents on Broadway at 8:40 a.m., Straitsmouth Way and Shetland Road at 8:44 a.m., Parker Street at 9 a.m. and Long Beach at 12:44 p.m.
12:12 p.m.: Medical emergency on Penryn Way. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
8:22 a.m.: Report of a fence blown over on Rowe Avenue. Officers found it was not in danger of impeding the nearby roadway.
7:38 a.m.: A wallet found on Main Street was submitted into police custody.
7:22 a.m.: Officers assisted a Prospect Street resident who locked out of his or her home.
7:10 a.m.: Public Works was notified to remove a fallen tree from the roadway on Granite Street.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, March 2
6:44 p.m.: Report of a civil matter involving a dispute between a tenant and landlord on School Street.
5:29 p.m.: Report of a car hitting a guardrail on Route 128 northbound. No injuries were reported. State Police was notified of the incident.
10:16 a.m.: The Harbormaster was notified to tie down six untethered docks located in the harbor behind Town Hall.
8:47 a.m.: Public Works was notified to remove a large branch from the roadway on Moses Hill Road.
8:14 a.m.: Lift assist on Newport Park.
6:07 a.m.: The state Department of Transportation was notified to remove a large branch from the roadway on Route 128 southbound.
3:27 a.m.: Medical emergency on Bridge Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Tuesday, March 2
9:56 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a verbal warning for not having a front license plate and having a broken tail light.
5:16 p.m.: Public Works was notified of a sewer alarm on Cogswell Court.
2:41 p.m.: Report of a fallen tree on Belcher Street. Northern Tree was called to remove it. Officers provided a traffic detail while the tree was being removed.
7:54 a.m.: Report of a fallen phone pole at the Woodman's parking lot on Main Street. Power was not interrupted in the area. National Grid was notified.