In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, July 10
6:39 p.m.: Police responded to a report of a larceny on Whistlestop Way.
5:47 p.m.: A 34-year-old Taunton man was arrested on a straight arrest warrant and a default warrant for failing to appear in court.
5:42 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Burnham Street.
4:56 p.m.: Trespassing was reported on Addison Street.
3:56 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 35-year-old Gloucester resident with a charge of driving without a license.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Gee Avenue and Stanwood Street at 9:49 a.m. and on Western Avenue at 1:46 p.m.
Sunday, July 9
9:28 p.m.: A 36-year-old Gloucester resident was arrested on charges with domestic assault and battery on a household member and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after police responded to Walgreens on Main Street to assist a citizen.
5:14 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint with a charge of possession of a Class B drug, crack cocaine, against a 51-year-old Gloucester man after responding to a well-being check on School House Road.
4:43 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Western Avenue.
12:49 p.m.: Peace was restored after a reported disturbance involving a parking patron was reported at Stage Fort Park’s upper lot.
2:14 p.m.: Police responded to a call about seeing a man sleeping within what was believed to be a locked church at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church Rectory on Prospect Street. He had permission to be there.
11:40 a.m.: The Fire Department requested police assistance with a lockout on Main Street. The Fire Department gained access without damage prior to the cruiser’s arrival.
11:24 a.m.: A citizen came into the lobby of the Police Station to turn in a partially ignited commercial firework. The firework was brought to the station’s garage and the Massachusetts State Police were notified. The State Police Bomb Squad responded and the Gloucester Fire Department was notified. The firework was taken to the Dogtown Road compost pile for detonation. The Gloucester Fire Department also responded at the request of state police.
4:38 a.m.: A vehicle was towed after a crash at Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street.
9:45 a.m.: An audible fire alarm was reported sounding on Commonwealth Avenue. There was no sign of smoke or fire. The Fire Department was dispatched. The cause of the alarm was a faulty smoke detector.
Disturbances were reported at 12:04 a.m. on Atlantic Road, 12:49 a.m. on Eastern Avenue, 1:14 a.m. on Washington Street and 1:37 a.m. on Washington Street.
Saturday, July 8
9:42 p.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance on Leslie O. Johnson Road.
1:16 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Friend Street.
10:07 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved from Middle and Washington streets and disposed of safely.
9:03 a.m.: A past burglary was reported on Millett Street. Police responded and did not find any signs of forced entry or tampering.
8:07 a.m.: A report of threats was under investigation.
Friday,
July 7
11:22 p.m.: After a report of an assault with a dangerous weapon, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 54-year-old Gloucester woman on a charge of assault and battery. A 14-year-old juvenile also faces charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Rogers Street at 12:30 p.m., Gloucester Crossing Road at 1:33 p.m., and at Grant Circle and Route 128 northbound at 5:59 p.m.
5:41 p.m.: Police responded to a crash with property damage only involving a silver Honda Ridgeline on Prospect Street.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, July 13
2:49 p.m.: A motor vehicle was said to be illegally parked at T Wharf. It was ticketed.
1:41 a.m.: Suspicious activity was reported at a Seaview Street address.
Wednesday, July 12
10:22 p.m.: A report was made about an alleged past breaking and entering at a School Street address.
6:05 p.m.: A motor vehicle accident was reported at a Broadway address.
Medical emergencies: Ambulance transports of individuals to a hospital were conducted from South Street at 11:17 a.m., the intersection of Broadway and Broadway Avenue at 2:17 p.m., and Beach Street at 4:17 p.m.
Lost and found property was reported at a Main Street address at 1:35 p.m. and at a South Street address at 3:34 p.m.
10:47 a.m.: A report was made at a Stockholm Avenue address about annoying phone calls.
8:39 a.m.: A report was made about a motor vehicle lockout on Railroad Avenue.
7:39 a.m.: A noise complaint was made at a Broadway address.
7:22 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Curtis Street, a verbal warning was issued.
1:05 a.m.: A noise complaint was made at a King Street address.
Tuesday, July 11
5 p.m.: A report was made about an alleged larceny/forgery/fraud at a Meadow Road address.
Medical emergencies: Ambulance transports of individuals to a hospital were conducted from Kitefield Road at 1:10 p.m., and Millbrook Park at 2:43 p.m.
Traffic stops were made on Railroad Avenue at 10:22 a.m., Dock Square at 12:20 p.m., and at the intersection of School Street and Broadway at 2:35 p.m Written warnings was issued to all three drivers.
2:02 p.m.: A report was made about a motor vehicle accident on Broadway.
1:58 p.m.: After an alleged violation of a town bylaw at Quarry Road, a verbal warning was issued.
10:41 a.m.: A noise complaint was reported at a Main Street address.
9:52 a.m.: A report was made about alleged larceny/forgery/fraud at a Marshall Street address.
9:22 a.m.: A report was made about an illegally parked motor vehicle on Beach Street and Pooles Lane.
ESSEX
Wednesd
ay, July 12
2:12 a.m.: Suspicious activity was reported at a Western Avenue address.
Tuesday, July 11
1:52 p.m.: A report was made about property lost and found on John Wise Avenue.
1:50 p.m.: After a report of a fall, firefighters were dispatched to a School Street address for an emergency medical transport.
9:54 a.m.: A motor vehicle crash with no injuries was reported on Western Avenue.
9:28 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Southern Avenue, a verbal warning was issued.
8:40 a.m.: A report was made about suspicious activity at a Western Avenue address.